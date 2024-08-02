Submit Release
Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) Announces Release of the Next CEO Corner Segment

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced the next CEO Corner segment has been published on the Company’s website. For the CEO Corner segment, Brad Hauser, CEO of Autonomix, discussed the Company’s recently completed transaction with RF Innovations, Inc., a privately held medical technology company, to license the intellectual property to its Apex 6 Radiofrequency Generator.

The CEO Corner segment is now available here.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

