Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 28, 2024

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) will host its quarterly earnings conference call for all interested parties on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the company’s second quarter results is expected to be issued shortly after 7:30 a.m. ET.   In addition, a presentation of the second quarter results will be available on the company’s website at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call: To access the conference call by phone, participants will need to register to obtain a dial-in phone number and an access code. Register for the call using this link.
   
Webcast: To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit corporate.abercrombie.com/investors/news-and-events/events/ and click the link to the webcast.
   
Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available at corporate.abercrombie.com/investors shortly after the call ends and will be archived for one year.
   

Further information is available at corporate.abercrombie.com. Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the website: investors should consult the site to access this information.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a global, digitally led, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories catering to kids through millennials with assortments curated for their specific lifestyle needs.  

The company operates a family of brands, including Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister, each sharing a commitment to offer products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that support global customers on their journey to being and becoming who they are.  Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates 750+ stores across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites abercrombie.com and HollisterCo.com. 

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Mo Gupta Kate Wagner
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
(614) 283-6751 (614) 283-6192
Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com Public_Relations@anfcorp.com

