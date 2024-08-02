Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,010 in the last 365 days.

Adverum Biotechnologies to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage company pioneering the use of gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases, today announced that Laurent Fischer, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Adverum Biotechnologies, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference on August 15, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. ET.  

The webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of Adverum’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) is a clinical-stage company that aims to establish gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases with the aspiration of developing functional cures to restore vision and prevent blindness. Leveraging the capabilities of its proprietary intravitreal (IVT) platform, Adverum is developing durable, single-administration therapies, designed to be delivered in physicians’ offices, to eliminate the need for frequent ocular injections to treat these diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec, formerly referred to as ADVM-022), as a one-time, IVT injection for patients with neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration. Additionally, by overcoming the challenges associated with current treatment paradigms for debilitating ocular diseases, Adverum aspires to transform the standard of care, preserve vision, and create a profound societal impact around the globe. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

Inquiries:
Adverum Investor Relations
Email: ir@adverum.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Adverum Biotechnologies to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more