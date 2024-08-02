The North America Data Center Cooling Market Share

Efficient and cost-effective data centers, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions, and power density drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The North America Data Center Cooling Market Share Reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2025 Growing with 11.0% CAGR. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The North America data center cooling market size was valued at USD 4,020 million in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 9,177 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in the demand for efficient and conducive data centers, green initiatives for ecological data center solutions and substantial growth of power density have fueled the growth of North America data center cooling market. On the other hand, higher investment costs, requirement of specialized infrastructure and cooling challenges during power outage have happened to curb the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, emergence of liquid-based cooling as well as portable cooling technology, and growth in the demand for modular data center cooling approach have created multiple opportunities in the segment.

The North America data center cooling market is segmented based on component, type of cooling, type of data centers, industry verticals, and regions. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. Based on type of cooling, it is classified into room-based cooling, rack-based cooling, and row-based cooling. Based on type of data centers, it is categorized into enterprise data centers, colocation data centers, wholesale data centers, and hyperscale data centers. In terms of industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, retail, government & defense, healthcare, energy, and others. Based on the country, it is analyzed across U.S. and Canada.

Based on component, the solutions segment contributed to nearly two-third of the total market in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Rise in adoption of energy-efficient, environment-friendly, and cost-effective cooling solutions, owing to the stringent environment safety rules imposed by various governments has driven the growth.

Based on type of cooling, the room-based cooling segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly half of the total market. As it facilitates better air circulation in high raised floor data centers, the system is being increasingly adopted in the sector. On the other hand, the rack based cooling segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.7% throughout 2018-2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented across U.S. and Canada. U.S. held more than four-fifth of the total market share in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the estimate period. Increase in the number of development projects in South-Eastern and South-Western regions, particularly in Virginia & Texas in the U.S. has spurred the growth.

Some of the key market players profiled in the North America data center cooling market report include Schneider Electric Se; Black Box Corporation; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Emerson Electric Co.; Hitachi, Ltd.; Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg; Fujitsu Ltd.; Stulz Gmbh; Vertiv; and Asetek.

Key Findings of the Data Center Cooling Market:

● By type of cooling, the rack-based cooling segment is expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the North America data center cooling industry forecast period.

● Based on component, the solution segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2017.

● Based on industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

● Based on type of data center, the enterprise data center segment dominated the overall data center cooling market share.

