OSCE Mission to Moldova removed dangerous chemicals from Transdniestria

With the financial and technical support of the OSCE Mission to Moldova, 154 tons of dangerous chemicals were safely removed, repackaged and transported from Transdniestria for incineration in Germany.

The chemicals were collected from electrical sub-stations in Bender, Grigoriopol, Hirtop, Dubasari, Ribnita, Camenca and from the Moldavizolit plant in Tiraspol. The chemicals traveled to Germany in eight trucks for incineration at a special site designed for the elimination of hazardous waste.

This project aims to strengthen the cooperation between the two banks of the Dniester/Nistru River in addressing issues of environmental safety, disaster risk reduction and hazardous waste management. It also demonstrates to people on both banks the OSCE’s genuine interest in their wellbeing.

“Authorities from Tiraspol and Chisinau who oversaw the removal of these dangerous chemicals are committed to improving people’s health. They transformed the risks of these toxic chemicals into fruitful cooperation, as they agreed on the transportation of the chemicals to Germany for incineration”, said Ambassador Kelly Keiderling, Head of the OSCE Mission to Moldova.

Following requests from the Moldovan government and Transdniestrian representatives, the OSCE developed the project to facilitate the disposal of some 363 tons of dangerous chemicals. In June 2023, the OSCE Mission to Moldova and Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Moldova signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the “Removal and Disposal of Dangerous Chemicals from Moldova”. In the second half of 2024, about 210 tons of dangerous chemicals will be removed, repackaged and transported from the right bank of the Dniester/Nistru River.