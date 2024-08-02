Submit Release
FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.03 per Share of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the “Company” or “FTAI Infrastructure”) today reported financial results for the second quarter 2024. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data)
Selected Financial Results Q2’24
Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders $ (54,350 )
Basic and Diluted Loss per Share of Common Stock $ (0.52 )
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 34,256  
Adjusted EBITDA - Four core segments (1)(2) $ 41,793  

_______________________________
(1)   For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.
(2)   Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments.

Second Quarter 2024 Dividends
On August 1, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, payable on August 20, 2024 to the holders of record on August 12, 2024.

Business Highlights

  • Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA from four core segments of $41.8 million, up 12% from first quarter(1)(2).
  • Transtar generated revenue of $45.6 million as carloads remain steady and average rates per car hit record level; car repair facility fully operational for the quarter with strong momentum.
  • Jefferson Terminal throughput and revenue represented record quarterly levels.
  • Long Ridge revenue reflects May scheduled maintenance outage; recently announced results from power capacity auction to add substantial EBITDA for mid-2025 to mid-2026 period.

(1)   For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.
(2)   Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments.

Additional Information
Conference Call
About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.
FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, Transtar’s continued momentum, and Long Ridge’s potential ability to add substantial EBITDA for mid-2025 to mid-2026 period. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.fipinc.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Exhibit - Financial Statements

FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenues              
Total revenues $ 84,887     $ 81,832     $ 167,422     $ 158,326  
               
Expenses              
Operating expenses   61,225       62,775       125,800       127,937  
General and administrative   2,840       3,702       7,701       6,903  
Acquisition and transaction expenses   921       636       1,847       905  
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate   2,776       3,084       5,777       6,066  
Depreciation and amortization   20,163       20,292       40,684       40,427  
Asset impairment         602             743  
Total expenses   87,925       91,091       181,809       182,981  
               
Other (expense) income              
Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated entities   (12,788 )     (1,625 )     (24,690 )     2,741  
(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net   (150 )     647       (163 )     523  
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt   (9,170 )           (9,170 )      
Interest expense   (29,690 )     (24,182 )     (57,283 )     (47,432 )
Other income   6,963       1,370       9,328       1,591  
Total other expense   (44,835 )     (23,790 )     (81,978 )     (42,577 )
Loss before income taxes   (47,873 )     (33,049 )     (96,365 )     (67,232 )
Provision for income taxes   267       823       2,072       2,552  
Net loss   (48,140 )     (33,872 )     (98,437 )     (69,784 )
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries   (11,400 )     (10,276 )     (22,090 )     (20,169 )
Less: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock   17,610       15,257       34,585       29,827  
Net loss attributable to stockholders $ (54,350 )   $ (38,853 )   $ (110,932 )   $ (79,442 )
               
Loss per share:              
Basic $ (0.52 )   $ (0.38 )   $ (1.06 )   $ (0.77 )
Diluted $ (0.52 )   $ (0.38 )   $ (1.06 )   $ (0.77 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   105,039,831       102,793,800       104,612,209       102,790,737  
Diluted   105,039,831       102,793,800       104,612,209       102,790,737  


 
FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  (Unaudited)    
  June 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,101     $ 29,367  
Restricted cash   153,364       58,112  
Accounts receivable, net   52,221       55,990  
Other current assets   50,557       42,034  
Total current assets   289,243       185,503  
Leasing equipment, net   36,114       35,587  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   68,280       69,748  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   1,605,786       1,630,829  
Investments   63,472       72,701  
Intangible assets, net   48,838       52,621  
Goodwill   275,367       275,367  
Other assets   65,308       57,253  
Total assets $ 2,452,408     $ 2,379,609  
       
Liabilities      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 111,570     $ 130,796  
Operating lease liabilities   7,222       7,218  
Other current liabilities   18,828       12,623  
Total current liabilities   137,620       150,637  
Debt, net   1,554,124       1,340,910  
Operating lease liabilities   61,070       62,441  
Other liabilities   53,110       87,530  
Total liabilities   1,805,924       1,641,518  
       
Commitments and contingencies          
       
Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; redemption amount of $446.5 million at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023)   359,817       325,232  
       
Equity      
Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 101,704,885 and 100,589,572 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)   1,016       1,006  
Additional paid in capital   803,603       843,971  
Accumulated deficit   (258,520 )     (182,173 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (151,268 )     (178,515 )
Stockholders' equity   394,831       484,289  
Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries   (108,164 )     (71,430 )
Total equity   286,667       412,859  
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $ 2,452,408     $ 2,379,609  


 
FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
 
  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $ (98,437 )   $ (69,784 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated entities   24,690       (2,741 )
Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net   163       (523 )
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt   9,170        
Equity-based compensation   4,139       1,537  
Depreciation and amortization   40,684       40,427  
Asset impairment         743  
Change in deferred income taxes   1,493       2,110  
Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative         1,125  
Amortization of deferred financing costs   4,570       3,098  
Amortization of bond discount   2,898       2,144  
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses   514       (74 )
Change in:      
Accounts receivable   3,255       4,506  
Other assets   (3,040 )     (4,724 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (12,787 )     (6,202 )
Other liabilities   1,218       11,427  
Net cash used in operating activities   (21,470 )     (16,931 )
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Investment in unconsolidated entities   (1,639 )     (3,315 )
Acquisition of consolidated subsidiary         (4,448 )
Acquisition of leasing equipment   (1,204 )      
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment   (27,420 )     (65,696 )
Investment in promissory notes and loans   (17,500 )     (22,000 )
Investment in equity instruments   (5,000 )      
Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment         115  
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   111       988  
Net cash used in investing activities   (52,652 )     (94,356 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from debt, net   449,689       66,600  
Repayment of debt   (242,001 )      
Payment of financing costs   (10,022 )     (1,192 )
Cash dividends - common stock   (6,303 )     (6,170 )
Settlement of equity-based compensation   (3,216 )     (90 )
Distributions to non-controlling interests   (15,039 )     (20 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   173,108       59,128  
       
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   98,986       (52,159 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   87,479       149,642  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 186,465     $ 97,483  


Key Performance Measures
The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to stockholders, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest and other costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock, and other non-recurring items, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Change
   Six Months Ended
June 30, 		  Change
(in thousands)   2024       2023         2024       2023    
Net loss attributable to stockholders $ (54,350 )   $ (38,853 )   $ (15,497 )   $ (110,932 )   $ (79,442 )   $ (31,490 )
Add: Provision for income taxes   267       823       (556 )     2,072       2,552       (480 )
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   1,799       642       1,157       4,139       1,537       2,602  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   921       636       285       1,847       905       942  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations   9,170             9,170       9,170             9,170  
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments                           1,125       (1,125 )
Add: Asset impairment charges         602       (602 )           743       (743 )
Add: Incentive allocations                                  
Add: Depreciation & amortization expense (1)   21,596       20,292       1,304       42,693       40,427       2,266  
Add: Interest expense   29,690       24,182       5,508       57,283       47,432       9,851  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2)   3,208       6,886       (3,678 )     9,465       15,076       (5,611 )
Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock   17,610       15,257       2,353       34,585       29,827       4,758  
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities   (138 )     480       (618 )     462       960       (498 )
Add: Other non-recurring items (3)         51       (51 )           1,339       (1,339 )
Less: Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated entities   12,788       1,625       11,163       24,690       (2,741 )     27,431  
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (4)   (8,305 )     (4,946 )     (3,359 )     (13,987 )     (10,167 )     (3,820 )
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 34,256     $ 27,677     $ 6,579     $ 61,487     $ 49,573     $ 11,914  

_______________________________
(1)   Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $20,163 and $20,292 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $1,433 and $—, respectively. Includes the following items for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $40,684 and $40,427 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $2,009 and $—, respectively.
(2)   Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) net loss of $(12,838) and $(1,660), (ii) interest expense of $11,182 and $8,304, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $8,050 and $7,967, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $31 and $237, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(3,875) and $(7,963), (vi) equity-based compensation of $1 and $1, (vii) asset impairment of $163 and $—, (viii) equity method basis adjustments of $16 and $— and (ix) other non-recurring items of $478 and $—, respectively. Includes the following items for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) net (loss) income of $(24,780) and $2,658, (ii) interest expense of $22,075 and $16,336, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $13,180 and $13,633, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $50 and $257, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(1,822) and $(17,810), (vi) equity-based compensation of $2 and $2, (vii) asset impairment of $250 and $—, (viii) equity method basis adjustments of $32 and $— and (ix) other non-recurring items of $478 and $—, respectively.
(3)   Includes the following item for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023: Railroad severance expense of $51 and $1,339, respectively.
(4)   Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $268 and $76, (ii) (benefit from) provision for income taxes of $(142) and $35, (iii) interest expense of $2,639 and $1,880, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $3,387 and $2,944, (v) acquisition and transaction expense of $3 and $8, (vi) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $— and $1, (vii) asset impairment of $— and $2 and (viii) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $2,150 and $—, respectively. Includes the following items for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $699 and $186, (ii) (benefit from) provision for income taxes of $(276) and $88, (iii) interest expense of $4,828 and $3,737, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $6,581 and $6,080, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $— and $61, (vi) acquisition and transaction expense of $3 and $8, (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $2 and $2, (viii) asset impairment of $— and $2, (ix) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $2,150 and $— and (x) other non-recurring items of $— and $3, respectively.


The following tables sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for our four core segments for the three months ended June 30, 2024:

  Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
(in thousands) Railroad   Jefferson Terminal   Repauno   Power and Gas   Four Core Segments
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 15,788     $ (14,152 )   $ (4,160 )   $ (5,173 )   $ (7,697 )
Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   1,092       (612 )     (25 )           455  
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   290       1,101       134             1,525  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   153       8             398       559  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations         9,170                   9,170  
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments                            
Add: Asset impairment charges                            
Add: Incentive allocations                            
Add: Depreciation & amortization expense (1)   4,860       13,733       2,480             21,073  
Add: Interest expense   98       11,190       242             11,530  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2)                     6,285       6,285  
Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock                            
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities   (138 )                       (138 )
Add: Other non-recurring items                            
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities                     7,336       7,336  
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (3)   (22 )     (8,110 )     (173 )           (8,305 )
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 22,121     $ 12,328     $ (1,502 )   $ 8,846     $ 41,793  

_______________________________
(1)   Jefferson Terminal

Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2024: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $12,300 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $1,433.

(2)   Power and Gas

Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2024: (i) net loss of $(7,353), (ii) interest expense of $9,465, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $7,359, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $31, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(3,875), (vi) equity-based compensation of $1, (vii) asset impairment of $163, (viii) equity method basis adjustments of $16 and (ix) other non-recurring items of $478.

(3)   Railroad

Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $1, (ii) provision for income taxes of $3, (iii) interest expense of $1, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $16 and (v) acquisition and transaction expense of $1.

Jefferson Terminal

Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $259, (ii) benefit from income taxes of $(143), (iii) interest expense of $2,623, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $3,219, (v) acquisition and transaction expense of $2 and (vi) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $2,150.

Repauno

Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $8, (ii) benefit from income taxes of $(2), (iii) interest expense of $15 and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $152.


