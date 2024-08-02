National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola update on countrywide policing operations

Our bold and decisive approach in preventing and combatting crime as well as intercepting criminals in all forms of shape continues to yield positive results.

Recent take downs and arrests of ruthless gangs and brutal syndicates that are hell-bent on terrorizing our communities does demonstrate the commitment and dedication of our men and women in blue, who relentlessly refuse to give up this fight against crime.

It is quiet evident with recent successes, that our men and women in blue are tightening their grip on serious and violent crime, thus putting them one step ahead of criminals.

Ladies and gentlemen…

We have gathered here this morning to take stock of the gains achieved thus far… Multidisciplinary teams across the length and breadth of our country have been hard at work in intercepting, dismantling and dislodging the work of organized crime syndicates operating in the country.

We are responding decisively to the war declared by criminals and we remain resolute in our efforts to fight crime and anyone who threatens the safety and security of law abiding citizens and have thus adopted an aggressive approach in ensuring that we stamp the authority of the state. It is no secret that our men and women in blue are up against heavily armed criminals who have no regard for the rule of law.

Ladies and gentlemen, the criminals that we are facing on a daily basis are armed with various caliber of firearms and are often quick to shoot at our members whose mandate is to bring perpetrators to justice by apprehending them.

ENHANCING POLICE VISIBILITY – TOP ON THE AGENDA

At the core of our priorities and on top of our agenda, is the need to constantly heighten and enhance police visibility as a form of deterrent to crime. Our ears remain on the ground, and we are well aware that our communities want to see more police officers on the ground. It is encouraging to note that enhancing capacity remains another key priority.

This is why we have recruited and trained 20 000 police officers in two years, who are already serving and protecting communities at grassroots level of policing. All these members have capacitated our police stations and various specialized units including crime intelligence and the detective environment, where capacity is much needed. We are also proud to announce that there are currently 4500 recruits in training, the remaining 5500recruits will commence with training in January 2025.

Through collaboration with key stakeholders in the fight against crime which includes various government departments and entities, it is our collaboration with private security as our eyes and ears on the ground that is proving to be effective and beneficial. Through our E2 project with private security, we have been able to share resources and intercept criminals jointly, through working together.

GUN VIOLENCE

The level of gun violence in our country remains a concern, and that is why our day to day operations remain focused on sniffing out these firearms in each and every community. For the South African Police Service, there is no higher priority than the protection of life and safety within our communities. We hear the community voices and share in the concern about our community’s experiences with violent crime. Through OPERATION SHANELA, we are taking proactive steps to combat this violence HEAD ON with our partners within the Justice Crime Prevention and Security Cluster. While we are constantly researching and benchmarking on effective violence reduction strategies to keep our communities safe, our members remain resolute in removing these dangerous weapons from our streets.

It is however encouraging to report that the SAPS has been able to destroy more than 260 000 firearms that were seized during police operations or voluntarily surrendered to the state in the last five years.



Before destroying them, ballistics testing is conducted to establish if they are linked to any specific crime. Some of the weapons were destroyed after completion of the judicial processes in which lengthy convictions were secured.

The policy of the SAPS to destroy these dangerous weapons ensures they are permanently removed from our communities reiterating our commitment to making our country a much safer and better place to live in for all.

OPERATION SHANELA ARRESTS SURPASS 700K

Through our high density operations that sees the Provincial Commissioner of each province actively taking part and leading operations on the ground, we have been able to secure the arrest of 766 237 suspects for various crimes. These include 161 752 wanted suspects for priority crimes including murder, Cash-in-Transit armed robberies, sexual offences, rape, car hijacking and firearm related offences.

MORE THAN 20 000 FIREARMS SEIZED IN TWO YEARS

In two years, more than 20 000 firearms have been seized from all corners of our country. In Western Cape where we experience a lot of firearm related gang violence 3100 firearms have been confiscated to date while in Gauteng, 673 firearms have been seized during tracing operations during a twelve month period.

106 FIREARMS CONFISCATED IN A WEEK FROM 22 JULY TO 28 JULY 2024

In the last 7 days, 106 firearms were confiscated during operations across the country. 40 of these firearms were seized in the province of Kwazulu- Natal. Of the 106 firearms, 90 are hand guns, 8 are homemade firearms, 7 are rifles while one shotgun was seized.

TAKEDOWNS LINKED TO SERIOUS AND VIOLENT CRIME CIT ARMED ROBBERIES

We have established and beefed up Cash-in-transit task teams particularly in the Eastern Cape where a number of them have been recorded in the month of July. In the past month alone, 13 cash in transit robbers were arrested in the province while six suspects were fatally wounded during confrontation with police.

In the latest incident, five suspects linked to a Cash-in-transit armed robbery that happened on Monday this week were traced to their hide-out in Keiskammahoek in the Eastern Cape a few hours after robbing a cash van of an undisclosed amount of money between East London and Macleantown on the N6. When police officers approached their hide-out, they were met with a hail of bullets – police returned fire – and when the dust had settled, five suspects were declared dead on the scene. Fortunately, no police officer sustained injuries during the crossfire. At this scene, police seized 8 rifles including 3 AK47 rifles and 4 x R5 rifles.

The owner of the house survived and was arrested on the spot. On the same day, police also strategically set up roadblocks and found three more suspects in a Porsche vehicle. The suspects were found with cash in money bags and it was later found that the Porsche they were driving, was reported as stolen in a case opened in Gauteng. The three suspects are appearing this morning before the Cradock Magistrate’s Court.

Still in the Eastern Cape, one suspect was shot and killed while four others were arrested by police following a CIT armed robbery on Monday the 15th of July 2024. The attack on the cash van took place on the N2 in Mthatha. Tracing operations took place at various locations leading to the confrontation with suspects. On this case, four rifles were recovered as well as ammunition and explosives.

In another CIT that happened on the 8th of July 2024, five suspects were arrested and three rifles and two AK47s were seized.

ATM BOMBINGS

We have also registered a breakthrough with the arrest of at least ten suspects linked to ATM bombings in Gauteng. Eight of the suspects were intercepted in Katlehong, Thokoza, and Soweto in Gauteng while another two were traced to Senekal in the Free State. These arrests were effected with the assistance of our partners in the banking sector and key stakeholders in the fight against crime. These suspects are being linked to more than 20 ATM bombings that took place in Soweto and the East Rand.

A gang of 44 suspects were intercepted by Gauteng police three weeks ago at a liquor warehouse in Kempton Park. The suspects were caught in the act of loading alcohol worth R15 million into four different trucks. The suspects have already appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrate court on a charge of business robbery.

KZN TAKEDOWN OPERATIONS

We have listened to the different views that continue to be expressed by ordinary citizens and experts within the field of policing in relation to the number of suspects that have been shot and killed by police in KwaZulu- Natal in recent months.

It is important to clarify that, our mandate as the SAPS is to bring perpetrators to justice by arresting them, but quiet often in pursuit of arresting these often dangerous and heavily armed criminals, our police officers are more than often met with heavy gunfire and that leaves our officers with no option but to defend themselves and the communities that they serve.

On Tuesday evening, our members in KZN were tracing suspects who were linked and wanted in at least thirteen cases of business robbery and car hijacking in the Cator Manor and Durban Central Policing Precinct when they were met with gunfire. Five suspects were fatally wounded and fortunately no police officer was wounded in the attack.

Just last week, KZN police shot and killed nine suspects in various incidents. In all these incidents, police were met with gunfire and various kind of high caliber firearms were seized which include automatic rifles. All these suspects were wanted in connection with serious and violent crime including murders, ATM bombings. At the incident in Kwadlangezwa in Empangeni, the three suspects that succumbed to their injuries – where wanted and linked in connection with at least ten cases of murder in the province.

It is on this note that we urge criminals to surrender themselves when called to do so by police. If criminals carry water guns, we will also respond with shot guns but when criminals fire with live ammunition, we have no choice but to defend ourselves and the communities that we serve. With this said, we will continue to use force that is proportional to the threat.

DRUG BUSTS

Through intelligence-led operations, police are intercepting large quantities and consignment of drugs.

In the latest drugs busts, police are intercepting gangs with links to transnational organized crime. In a recent success this week, a drug mule was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning as he arrived from Brazil. Police were following up on information that the 38- year-old Brazilian national was on an identified flight and was carrying drugs. As soon as the identified aircraft landed, police swooped in and searched the aircraft where they found cocaine worth R1million in the toilet of the aircraft. The man is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on a charge of drug trafficking.

In the last two weeks, a clandestine drug lab worth R2 billion was shut down in Limpopo where two Mexican nationals are amongst five suspects arrested. In the Western Cape, R252 million worth of cocaine was seized at a roadblock in Stillbaai. A Russian national is amongst two suspects arrested in this case. In the same week, police also seized R40 million worth of dagga in Magaliesburg here in Gauteng.

Mpumalanga has also registered a number of successes in relation to major drug busts. Between May and June this year, R4 million worth of dagga, R4 million worth of cocaine and R4 million worth of Crystal meth was seized in different parts of the province including Nelspruit and Komatipoort.

We have destroyed large quantities of drugs worth R2 billion in twelve months. These include cocaine, crystal meth and unregistered medicines. Through OPERATION SHANELA, 21 161 criminals were arrested for dealing in drugs while 64 351 were arrested for being in possession of drugs.

KIDNAPPINGS

In so far as kidnappings are concerned, the spike in kidnappings that you see are where kidnappings where other crimes are a motive such as car hijacking rape. The rise of these kidnappings is a concern and police are upscaling their efforts in heightening police visibility and tracing wanted suspects in this regard. With regards to Kidnappings where ransom is the motive, our dedicated teams in each province have been able to register commendable progress in rescuing victims and taking down these syndicates.

In the latest kidnapping, the HAWKS rescued a Gqerberha businessman and investigations are continuing. Two weeks ago, fourteen suspects including three Chinese nationals, two Mozambicans and nine South Africans were arrested in various parts of Johannesburg, in this case a Zimbabwean businessman was rescued in Diepkloof Soweto.

In the last two years, more than 250 kidnappers of various nationalities have been arrested and more than 20 businessmen have been rescued. Six students were also during these period rescued. We have full confidence in the capabilities of these multidisciplinary teams that include counter intelligence, and various specialized units within the SAPS.

GANGS

The ongoing gang related violence in the Eastern and Western Cape and Gauteng continues to receive priority with the deployment of the Anti- Gang-unit and specialized units in identified hotspots. Dedicated interventions are continuing and several gang leaders and members have been arrested in the past six months. These include 64 gang members arrested in Westbury. 34 of them belong to the Fast gang group that were operating in Westbury, Langlaagte and Eldorado Park. During this period, 36 gang members from the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Kwazulu-Natal and Limpopo were convicted to a collective 350 year’s imprisonment.

CONSTRUCTION MAFIA

In relation to sporadic incidents of violence and extortion at construction sites, 722 extortionists have been arrested in the last five years. 52 of them were found guilty and collectively sentenced to 89 years and 7 months imprisonment. 93 cases are still under investigation where groupings and individuals of interest have been identified. Problematic provinces have been identified where these extortionists operate, the include the Western, Eastern, and Northern Cape, Free State, Limpopo, North West, Mpumalanga.

In the Western Cape, well-known construction Mafia gang leader, Ralph Stanfield, his wife and fourteen others are facing 32 charges relating to the Prevention of Organised Crime act.

TAVERN SHOOTINGS LINKED TO ILLEGAL MINING OPERATIONS - OPERATION VALA UMGODI MAKING AN IMPACT

We continue to take a tough stance towards anyone who is involved in illegal mining activities. Just this week, four suspects were arrested for the shooting that took place at a tavern in Kanana in North West over the weekend. This shooting led to the death of eight people.

Preliminary investigations does indicate that, the shootings may be linked to illegal mining activities and these gangs are fighting amongst each other because the space for them to operate, is getting smaller and smaller by the day through operations such as OPERATION VALA UMGODI… Through OPERATION VALA UMGODI where the SAPS is working in close collaboration with the South African National Defence Force, Home Affairs, and the Department of Minerals and Energy, more than 375 thousand operations have been conducted since December 2023.

These include intelligence driven and disruptive operations, and the sealing of abandoned mine shafts.

To date, 9 297 suspects have been arrested for various crimes in relation to illicit mining activities. These arrests were made in the seven mining provinces that have been identified as hotspots for illegal mining activities. They are Gauteng, North West, Northern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Kwazulu-Natal, and Free State.

Through these operations, 233 firearms and more than 5 800 rounds of ammunition were seized. 50 big mining machineries including TLBs and front loaders were seized and trucks involved in these illicit activities were also confiscated.

SPIKING INCIDENTS AND BLUE LIGHT GANGS IN GAUTENG

The spiking of vehicles along major routes such as the N1, N4 and N3 have ceased. We have increased our deployments, ensuring we regularly patrol these stretch of roads. During this period, 39 suspects linked to spiking incidents were arrested while more than 13suspects linked to blue light gangs have also been traced and apprehended.

GENDER BASED VIOLENCE AND FEMICIDE CASES GBVF related crimes remains a priority for the SAPSand the organization continues to strengthen efforts of tracing and arresting perpetrators of GBVF crimes by securing lengthy jail terms for them. In the past year, 2300 accused were convicted and 19 360 were arrested for GBVF related crimes. 321 GBVF perpetrators were sentenced to life in prison while 296 were sentenced to 20 years and more imprisonment.

95 LIBYAN NATIONALS ARRESTED

Investigations are continuing into how 95 Libyan nationals arrived in the country. The focus of is on who provided the nationals with Visa’s, why did they opt to receive their training in South Africa as well as who funded their training and for what purpose. We request the media to allow us space to ensure a thorough investigation into all these aspects.

POLICE KILLINGS

In conclusion, no police officer should die at the hands of criminals. It is quiet disheartening to note that on Sunday, 01 September 2024, we will be gathered at the Union Buildings to pay tribute to 39 police officers who lost their lives serving and protecting our communities.

These are members who died in the line of duty between 01 April 2023 and 31 March 2024. These were dedicated men and women in blue who when called to respond to the call of duty, did not hesitate and paid the ultimate price with their lives. It is also disturbing that from January 2024 to June 2024, 33 police officers were killed. Six were on duty, while 27 of them were killed off-duty. We are constantly working on the police safety strategy to ensure the safety of members on and off-duty but most importantly to ascertain that they are always operationally ready to respond to incidents.

It is on this note that we assure our communities that we will continue to intensify our crime combatting efforts in areas that require stabilization. But, communities also need to play their part by reporting suspicious activities. Our message is clear to criminals…

EITHER YOU HAND YOURSELF OVER TO US AND LESSEN OUR WORK OF TRACING YOU OR WE COME FOR YOU. WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN IN PROTECTING OUR COMMUNITIES”

I THANK YOU

