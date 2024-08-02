Employment and Labour hosts advocacy workshops in North West, 6 to 7 Aug

Department of Employment and Labour joint Employment Equity advocacy workshops in partnership with CCMA kick off in North West Province

The first in a series of annual Employment Equity (EE) roadshows by Department of Employment and Labour in partnership with its long standing partner - the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) will start next week.

The initial workshops designed to improve racial, gender and disability equality in the workplace will be held in North West Province in Klerksdorp on (06 August 2024) at (Rio Hotel Casino - Rio Boulevard, Freemanville) and in Rustenburg on (07 August 2024) at (Orion Hotel – 115 Hagia Sophia Drive, Kloof).

This year’s Employment Equity workshops will be held under the theme: “Bridging the Equity Gap Through Diversity & Inclusion” .

The 2024 EE workshops will focus on:

The EE status of the labour market as per 24 th CEE Annual Report;

An update on the EE amendments, in particular the proposed draft regulations on proposed sector EE targets;

An update on the 2024 EE reporting season;

Key insights from the CCMA on topical cases related to unfair discrimination in terms of harassment, disability and discrimination based on arbitrary grounds.

Th e Employment Equity Act (EEA) of 1998 was introduced to address the racial, gender and disability segregation situation in workplaces and allow those who are competent an opportunity to prosper.

In 2023 President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the amended Employment Equity Act. However, the EE amendments are yet to be implemented as the legislation is awaiting the signing of a proclamation date.

The Amendments to the EE Act of 1998 and its Regulations are primarily aimed at empowering the Minister of Employment and Labour to regulate the setting of sector specific EE numerical targets and the promulgation of Section 53 that deals with the issuing of an EE Compliance Certificate as a prerequisite for accessing state contracts.

The national series of workshops/roadshows start ing next week will end on 18 September 2024.

The rest of 2024 programme of workshops is as follows:

Northern Cape

Upington (13 August 2024) – (Aloe Guest Manor - 19 Built St, Die Rand)

Kimberley (15 July 2024) – (Savoy Hotel - 19 Old De Beers Road, City Centre)

Free State

Limpopo

KwaZulu-Natal

Pietermaritzburg (27 August 2024) – (TBC)

Durban (28 August 2023) – (TBC)

Mpumalanga

Western Cape

Saldanha Bay (03 September 2024) – (TBC)

Cape Town (04 September 2024) – (TBC)

Eastern Cape

East London (10 September 2024) – (TBC)

Gqeberha (11 September 2024) – (TBC)

Gauteng

Johannesburg (17 September 2024) – (TBC)

Pretoria (18 September 2024) – (TBC)

The EE workshops are targeted at Employers or Heads of organisations, Academics, Assigned Senior Managers, Consultative forum members, Human Resource Practitioners, Trade Unions, employees and interested stakeholders.

These will be held from 10:00 to 14:00 in the respective venues and members of the media are invited.

More information on the EE workshop s, including updates on the venues to be used, will be available on department’s an d the CCMA’s s ocial media platform as well as t he Department’s website :www.labour.gov.za

For media enquiries, contact

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

082 697 0694

Teboho.Thejane@labour.gov.za