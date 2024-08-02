Digital Process Automation Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Digital Process Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital process automation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.68 billion in 2023 to $14.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to legacy system modernization, cost reduction initiatives, regulatory compliance requirements, customer experience improvement, business agility and adaptability.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The digital process automation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $24.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to hyperautomation strategies, rise of low-code and no-code platforms, cloud-based dpa solutions, focus on employee experience, dynamic case management.

Growth Driver Of The Digital Process Automation Market

The rise in the adoption of cloud-based solutions is expected to propel the growth of the digital process automation market going forward. A cloud-based solution is a concept for providing on-demand access to a shared pool of configurable applications and services that can be quickly deployed and delivered via the internet with low administration work. Digital process automation providers offer services to a broader customer base by leveraging cloud infrastructure, eliminating the need for extensive hardware or on-premises installations, and lowering the barriers to entry for businesses looking to incorporate AI into their operations, as they can easily access AI capabilities through a subscription-based model.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the digital process automation market include Microsoft Corporation, Infosys Limited, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

Major companies operating in the digital process automation market are integrating their efforts to launch IoT-enabled open digital business platforms, such as Siemens Xcelerator, to gain a competitive edge. It is a platform that gives companies access to tools and services that let them digitize their processes, automate work, and enhance client experiences

Segments:

1) By Component: Solution, Service

2) By Deployment: On-Demand, On-Premise

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By End User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, IT And Telecommunication, Aerospace And Defense, Healthcare, Retail And Consumer Goods, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the digital process automation market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital process automation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Digital Process Automation Market Definition

Digital process automation is a method of using digital technology to automate one or more tasks involved in a business process. It uses low-code development tools to automate processes and eliminate human intervention in business processes. Digital process automation enhances efficiency, reduces errors, and enables organizations to respond quickly to changing business needs.

Digital Process Automation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Digital Process Automation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on digital process automation market size, digital process automation market drivers and trends, digital process automation market major players, digital process automation competitors' revenues, digital process automation market positioning, and digital process automation market growth across geographies. The digital process automation market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

