The Business Research Company's Aircraft Generators Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft Generators Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033



The aircraft generators market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.43 billion in 2023 to $5.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to early aircraft electrification, military aviation requirements, commercial aviation expansion, standardization and regulatory compliance.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The aircraft generators market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rapid growth in aviation sector, electrification of aircraft systems, focus on fuel efficiency and sustainability, increasing demand for lightweight components, integration of hybrid propulsion systems.

Growth Driver Of The Aircraft Generators Market

The increasing demand for air travel is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft generators market going forward. Air travel involves the transportation of passengers or cargo by aircraft through the atmosphere from one location to another location. Aircraft generators play a crucial role in air travel by providing electrical power for various functions such as navigation, intercoms, communication radios, and in-flight entertainment systems.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the aircraft generators market include General Electric Company, RTX Corporation, Boeing Co., Honeywell International Inc., Safran S.A., Thales Group, Ametek Inc.

Major companies operating in the aircraft generator market are focused on developing innovative products, such as high-specific power generators, to maximize revenues in the market. A high-specific power generator is a generator that produces a lot of power for its weight. It is measured in kilowatts per kilogram (kW/kg); the higher the specific power, the more power the generator can produce for its weight.

Segments:

1) By Type: Variable Speed, Constant Frequency, Auxiliary Power Unit, Starter Generator, Integrated Drive Generator, Alternator

2) By Aircraft Technology: Conventional Aircraft, Hybrid Electric Aircraft

3) By Current Type: Alternating Current (AC), Direct Current (DC)

4) By Platform: Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing

5) By End Use: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the aircraft generators market in 2023. The regions covered in the aircraft generators market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Aircraft Generators Market Definition

Aircraft generators are onboard devices that convert mechanical energy from the engine into electrical power, providing electricity to essential systems and equipment during flight. They are crucial in maintaining avionics, lighting, and other critical functions. These generators make sure that the system is not stopped, as the other generators continue to power the components attached to it.

