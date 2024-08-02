Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gastrointestinal stromal tumor market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.18 billion in 2023 to $1.28 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness and early diagnosis, emergence of targeted therapies, enhanced surgical techniques, development of personalized medicine, improvements in supportive care.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The gastrointestinal stromal tumor market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued research and drug development, rise in patient-centric healthcare, integration of precision medicine in clinical practice, increasing access to targeted therapies, expanding genomic profiling capabilities.

Growth Driver Of The Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market

The growing incidence of stomach cancer is expected to propel the growth of the gastrointestinal stromal tumor market going forward. Stomach cancer refers to the uncontrolled growth and multiplication of malignant cells in the lining of the stomach. while gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GISTs) can occur in the stomach, they are distinct from stomach cancer. When two separate tumors collide and merge into one, patients with GISTs have been found to have an increased risk of developing additional cancers, including small bowel adenocarcinoma.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the gastrointestinal stromal tumor market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Major companies operating in the gastrointestinal stromal tumor market are innovating new drugs such as QINLOCK (Ripretinib) to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increased revenue. QINLOCK (Ripretinib) is a prescription medicine used to treat advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST).

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Segments:

1) By Treatment Type: Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Other Treatment Types

2) By Indication: Stomach, Small Intestine, Others Indications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Specialized Cancer Treatment Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the gastrointestinal stromal tumor market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the gastrointestinal stromal tumor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Definition

A gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) is a type of rare, non-epithelial tumor that originates in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. These are most commonly developed in the stomach or the small intestine, but they can occur anywhere along the GI tract, from the esophagus to the rectum.

