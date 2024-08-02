Hemostasis Products Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Hemostasis Products Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hemostasis products market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.59 billion in 2023 to $1.7 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in surgical procedures, growing aging population, increasing incidence of hemophilia, expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness about blood clotting disorders.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The hemostasis products market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, global increase in trauma cases, expansion of hemostasis applications in chronic diseases, shift towards ambulatory surgical centers, personalized medicine and biomarker research.

Growth Driver Of The Hemostasis Products Market

The increase in the prevalence of blood disorders is expected to propel the growth of the hemostasis products market going forward. Blood disorders, also known as hematologic disorders, refer to a group of medical conditions that affect the composition, function, and behavior of blood and its components. Hemostasis products are used in various blood disorders to help regulate the clotting and bleeding processes in the body. It can address both excessive bleeding (hemorrhage) and excessive clotting (thrombosis) that can occur in different blood disorders.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the hemostasis products market include Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Medtronic PLC, Johnson And Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers.

Major companies operating in the hemostasis products market are developing innovative drugs such as the Nexpowder endoscopic hemostasis system and getting approval to have a full range of active and passive hemostatic products for bleeding control. An endoscopic hemostasis system is a medical device and technique used to control bleeding in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract during endoscopic procedures.

Segments:

1) By Product: Topical Hemostasis Product, Infusible Hemostasis Product, Advanced Hemostasis Product

2) By Application: Trauma, Surgery, Hemophilia, Myocardial Infarction, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the hemostasis products market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the hemostasis products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Hemostasis Products Market Definition

Hemostasis products refer to medical substances or devices used to control bleeding and promote clotting (hemostasis) in various medical settings. These products are crucial for managing bleeding disorders and promoting wound healing, while also ensuring that the body's clotting mechanisms function properly.

