Global Adrenal Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Adrenal Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adrenal cancer diagnostics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $130.84 billion in 2023 to $140.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased incidence and awareness, genetic and molecular testing advances, biopsy techniques improvement, enhanced endocrine testing, integration of artificial intelligence (ai).

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The adrenal cancer diagnostics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $180.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine approaches, rise in minimally invasive procedures, telemedicine and remote consultations, liquid biopsy development, expanded genetic counseling services.

Growth Driver Of The Adrenal Cancer Diagnostics Market

The rising cigarette smoking is expected to propel the growth of the adrenal cancer diagnostics market going forward. Cigarette smoking refers to the act of inhaling and exhaling the fumes of burning tobacco, which contains nicotine, an addictive alkaloid that can have both stimulating and tranquilizing psychoactive effects. Cigarette smoking has been associated with an increased risk of adrenal cancer, including adrenal adenomas and adrenocortical carcinomas. The carcinogens in tobacco smoke can damage the DNA in adrenal cells, leading to mutations that can cause cancer.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the adrenal cancer diagnostics market include Johnson And Johnson Pvt Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, GSK PLC, AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott Laboratories.

Major companies operating in the adrenal cancer diagnostics market are developing innovative products with advanced technologies such as the High-V MRI platform and DryCool technology to increase their profitability in the market. The high-V MRI platform combines the power of digitalization with a new field strength of 0.55T, resulting in excellent diagnostic quality for routine and new clinical applications, whereas DryCool technology is a virtually helium-free scanner that uses a closed-loop cooling system to cool the magnet.

Segments:

1) By Test: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, X-ray, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scan, Biopsy

2) By Treatment: Surgery, Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Targeted Cancer Therapies, Other Treatments

3) By Tumor Type: Pheochromocytoma, Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma, Other Types

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cancer Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the adrenal cancer diagnostics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the adrenal cancer diagnostics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Adrenal Cancer Diagnostics Market Definition

Adrenal cancer diagnostics refers to the process of identifying and diagnosing adrenal cancer, which is cancer that originates in the adrenal glands located above the kidneys. This process involves a series of medical evaluations, tests, and procedures designed to determine whether a person has adrenal cancer. It is essential for effective treatment planning and management.

Adrenal Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Adrenal Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on adrenal cancer diagnostics market size, adrenal cancer diagnostics market drivers and trends, adrenal cancer diagnostics market major players, adrenal cancer diagnostics competitors' revenues, adrenal cancer diagnostics market positioning, and adrenal cancer diagnostics market growth across geographies. The adrenal cancer diagnostics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

