Fixed Satellite Services Global Market 2024 To Reach $28.47 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.5%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fixed satellite services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $21.59 billion in 2023 to $22.96 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand for communication services, expansion of broadcasting services, geopolitical factors, increased demand for satellite backhaul, and emergence of direct-to-home (DTH) broadcasting.

The fixed satellite services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $28.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for high-throughput satellites (HTS), expansion of satellite broadband services, rising demand for mobility solutions, growth in remote sensing applications, development of small satellite constellations, government investments in satellite infrastructure.

The increasing penetration of 5G is expected to propel the growth of the fixed satellite services market going forward. 5G refers to a mobile network that is of the fifth generation. The rollout of 5G networks boosts demand for fixed satellite services by enabling faster and more dependable connectivity in urban and rural areas, driving up the need for backhaul solutions to connect 5G base stations with central networks, and encouraging the expansion of satellite-based broadband services to close the digital divide.

Key players in the fixed satellite services market include General Dynamics Corporation, Embratel, Cobham Limited, EchoStar Satellite Services LLC, Hughes Network Systems LLC, Singapore Telecommunications Limited.

Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the fixed satellite services market. Major companies operating in the fixed satellite services market are forming partnerships to develop a new relationship in which two or more organizations develop fixed satellite technological services.

Fixed Satellite Services Market Segments:

1) By Service Type: Channel Broadcast, Wholesale, Audiovisual Contribution And Distribution, Broadband And Enterprise Network, Backhaul Services, Managed Services, Other Service Types

2) By Organization Size: Small Office And Home Office, Small And Medium Businesses, Large Enterprises

3) By Industry Vertical: Government, Education, Aerospace & Defense, Retail, Oil And Gas, Telecom And Information Technology, Media And Entertainment, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the fixed satellite services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the fixed satellite services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Fixed Satellite Services Market Definition

Fixed satellite services refer to satellite communication services that provide a stable and reliable connection between fixed points on the Earth's surface. These services establish communication links between selected locations, such as homes, businesses, offices, and other fixed infrastructure.

