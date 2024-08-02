Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $18.02 billion in 2023 to $20.1 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to evolution of immunotherapy, genomic profiling and precision medicine, expansion of clinical trials, smoking cessation initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $29.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging combination therapies, integration of artificial intelligence (AI), expansion of personalized vaccines, global collaborations in research, patient-centric care.

Growth Driver Of The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market

The increasing rate of tobacco consumption is expected to propel the growth of the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) market going forward. Tobacco consumption refers to the use of tobacco products by individuals, typically in the form of smoking, chewing, or snuffing, which introduces nicotine and other chemicals into the body. Tobacco smoke contains several carcinogens that can damage the DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) in lung cells, leading to mutations and the uncontrolled growth of cancerous cells, including non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Major Companies operating in the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) market are focused on developing multiple treatment options, such as monotherapy treatments, to gain a competitive edge. Monotherapy treatment is the use of a single drug or therapy to treat a medical disorder or condition, and it involves utilizing a single method or treatment approach rather than a combination of multiple interventions.

Segments:

1) By Type: Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Large Cell Carcinoma, Adenocarcinoma, Other Types

2) By Therapy: Radiotherapy, Laserthearpy, Photodynamic Therapy (PDT), Other Therapies

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Definition

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is a type of epithelial lung cancer that develops in the tissues of the lungs and is characterized by the abnormal growth of cells. It is primarily caused by long-term smoking, genetic mutations, air pollution, and secondhand smoke.

