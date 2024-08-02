Data Center Power Management Global Market 2024 To Reach $30.4 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.6%

Data Center Power Management Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data center power management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $20.79 billion in 2023 to $22.65 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing data center capacity demands, increasing adoption of cloud computing, rising awareness of energy efficiency, expansion of the digital economy, and government regulations promoting energy conservation.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The data center power management market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $30.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the continued growth of cloud services, rising demand for edge computing, increasing complexity in data center infrastructure, focus on renewable energy sources, and escalating importance of data security.

Growth Driver Of The Data Center Power Management Market

Increasing data traffic is expected to boost the growth of the data center power management market going forward. Data traffic refers to the movement of digital data packets across a computer network or the internet. Power management is necessary for data centers to manage the data traffic and guarantee the dependability and accessibility of data center services while lowering energy usage and costs.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the data center power management market include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the data center power management market. Major companies operating in the data center power management market are focusing on developing new products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Component: Hardware, DCIM (Data Center Infrastructure Management) Software, Services

2) By Data Center Type: Modular Data Centers, Colocation Data Centers, Cloud Data Centers, Edge Data Centers, Hyperscale Data Centers, Micro Mobile Data Centers

3) By Installation Type: New Installation, Retrofit Or Upgrade

4) By Industry: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance(BFSI), Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT And Telecom, Media And Entertainment, Retail, Government, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the data center power management market in 2023. The regions covered in the data center power management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Data Center Power Management Market Definition

Data center power management refers to the strategies, processes, and tools used to manage and optimize power generation, consumption, and efficiency within a data center facility. It is used to provide administrative control over a data center's electrical energy tools and processes.

