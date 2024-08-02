Paving Operations on Waxler Road, in Mineral County, to Begin on Thursday, August 1, 2024

Page Content

Paving operations will be conducted on Waxler Road, County Route 8, in Mineral County, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday night through Saturday morning, beginning on Thursday, August 1, 2024. The project is expected to last approximately 2 weeks. Flaggers and a pilot car will be present to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Please use an alternate route, if possible. Exact schedule is weather dependent.

Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.​​