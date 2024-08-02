Delays on Wood County Route 38, Lost Pavement Road, On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, through Friday, August 9, 2024

Page Content

Wood County Route 38, Lost Pavement Road, will have delays from milepost 6.76, to milepost 8.57, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, through Friday, August 9, 2024, for a culvert replacement.



There will be delays until the repairs are completed. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​