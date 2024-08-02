Wood County Route 38, Lost Pavement Road, will have delays from milepost 6.76, to milepost 8.57, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, through Friday, August 9, 2024, for a culvert replacement. There will be delays until the repairs are completed. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.
You just read:
Delays on Wood County Route 38, Lost Pavement Road, On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, through Friday, August 9, 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.