Road Closure on County Route 10/13, McConnell Road, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, and Thursday, August 1, 2024

​CSX Transportation will be closing both railroad crossings on County Route 10/13 (McConnell Road) on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, and Thursday, August 1, 2024, to replace both crossings.
 
The work will require a complete road closure, but CSX crews will have gravel at both closures to span the tracks in the event emergency vehicles require access.
 
Questions should be directed to the CSX Peach Creek/Logan regional office at 304-752-3806.​​

