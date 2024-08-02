Gov. Pillen Declares State of Emergency for Central & Eastern Counties Impacted by Storms

Submit Release
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency due to strong and dangerous storms that moved through central and eastern Nebraska on July 31 and Aug. 1. Damage resulted to private and public property in the following counties: Cass, Douglas, Lancaster, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington.

The proclamation confers authority to Nebraska’s Adjutant General to activate resources necessary for managing impacts from the storms in those counties and allows for use of the Governor’s Emergency Fund to help cover the costs of recovery efforts.

Affected counties reported significant damage to buildings, trees and power lines, which resulted in outages.

 

