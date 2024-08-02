Happy Dog Resort Highlights Comprehensive Preventative Pet Wellness Plans for Enhanced Canine Health

Happy Dog Resort highlights optimal canine health through comprehensive preventative care plans, including routine exams, dental care, and vaccinations.

Pensacola, FL, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Happy Dog Resort promotes optimal canine health through its comprehensive preventative pet wellness plans. With a focus on routine exams, dental care, and vaccinations, Happy Dog Resort ensures the well-being of pets across Pensacola and Gulf Breeze.

The dog daycare Pensacola is a safe and fun place where dogs can play and make long-term connections healthily and happily. The team ensures that each dog gets the care they need while ensuring the satisfaction of their pet parents.

Pet parents can experience the top dog boarding service, which is open daily and overnight and allows their fur babies to enjoy a cozy stay. Pets engage in varied activities, enjoy delectable treats, take walks, and spend time with the friendly team.

Once pet parents bring their pups and leashes, bedding, food, treats, and daycare are included with all stays based on the package they choose (luxury, two-dog luxury, standard, tiny town, weekend away, vacation week). The boarding services include resort activities in the daycare area where pet parents have 24/7 camera access to the climate-controlled rooms.

Happy Dog Resort also offers fun daycare programs for dogs where they can play with friends, learn new things, and grow. The team aims to help inside and outside dogs have an enjoyable time through group play, puzzles, toys, swimming, games, one-on-one interactions, and enrichment. They conduct behavioral assessments before daycare or boarding to evaluate a pup’s play behavior, personality, and temperament.

The facility’s dog grooming services use breed-specific styles and modern techniques that highlight optimal canine health. Special packages include baths, haircuts, de-shedding, and skin conditioning that keep a dog’s skin and coat healthy, leaving them fresh, soft, and nicely scented.

Beyond boarding, daycare, and grooming, Happy Dog Resort offers basic obedience and puppy training. These classes teach dogs basic words like sit, stay, lie down, come, and walk to create a strong bond and ensure they’re well-mannered in various environments. Behavior modification is ideal for dogs exhibiting aggression, anxiety, excessive barking, or destructive behavior, while advanced training helps dogs stay focused amid distractions.

Preventative pet wellness identifies potential health problems before they become serious, and prevents diseases and costly medical treatments. Pet parents also receive nutritional advice and weight management, vital for vaccinations, obesity-related conditions, mental stimulation, and proper nourishment.

This dedication to pup wellness has earned Happy Dog Resort many glowing reviews;

“The camera at their business placed at the playpen was a big plus…it was very reassuring to see our dog with other dogs- adjusting so well. Overall, we were so happy that we could just relax, and not worry, and they would take care of his needs (including meds) and everything…” Ella, Satisfied Pet Parent.

About Happy Dog Resort

Happy Dog Resort is a premier dog boarding and daycare facility that welcomes those wishing to leave their fur babies in a comfortable, climate-controlled environment with delicious meals, refreshing drinks, and even television time. The team offers half/full daycare, weekend getaways, overnight stays, and week-long dog boarding services with add-ons designed to provide an exceptional time.

