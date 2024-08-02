Fragasso Financial Advisors Releases Summer 2024 Issue of The Advisor Magazine with Key Election-Year Insights

Fragasso Financial Advisors launches the Summer 2024 issue of The Advisor, offering key insights for navigating election-year market volatility, insurance evaluation tips, inheritance tax mitigation.

Pittsburgh, PA, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fragasso Financial Advisors, a leading provider of financial planning and wealth management services, is excited to announce the release of the Summer 2024 issue of their highly regarded publication, The Advisor. This season's edition equips readers with a look back at past post-election performance to ease investor concerns.

The Advisor Interactive, Summer 2024, a financial advisor magazine, welcomes readers to a new issue filled with timely and relevant information. This year has already witnessed extraordinary events such as a total solar eclipse in April and a geomagnetic storm showcasing the northern lights in May. As the world eagerly anticipates the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, The Advisor turns its focus to the upcoming U.S. presidential election and its potential impact on the stock market.

In this issue, Fragasso Financial Advisors delve into election-year performance from both historical and behavioral finance perspectives. The magazine provides comprehensive insights and actionable advice to help readers make informed financial decisions amidst political uncertainties.

Highlights of the Summer 2024 Issue Include:

Tips to Evaluate Insurance Suitability: A detailed guide to assessing the appropriateness of various insurance products for different financial situations.

How Can One Help Mitigate Inheritance Tax for Their Heirs?: Practical strategies for minimizing the tax burden impacted by the heirs.

Dealing with Election-Year Uncertainties: Expert advice on managing investments and financial plans during politically volatile periods.

4 Reasons to Curb Emotions During Presidential Election Years: Insights into the importance of maintaining a rational and composed approach to investment decisions in election years.

The Persistence of the Bull: An analysis of the factors contributing to the resilience of current bullish market trends.

It Takes a Village to Achieve Retirement Readiness: A discussion on the collaborative efforts required to build better retirement savings for Americans.

Marsha Posset, the Editor of The Advisor, underscores the significance of preparing for the financial implications of an election year. She invites readers to explore the rich content of the Summer 2024 issue, which is now available online. The magazine aims to empower individuals and families with knowledge and strategies to navigate the complexities of the current financial landscape.

