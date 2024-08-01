Illinois EPA Refers Will County Metropolitan Exposition & Auditorium Authority, R. Berti Building Solutions, and Universal Asbestos Removal to Attorney General for Enforcement

ILLINOIS, August 1 - Action Taken Following Improper Handling of Asbestos





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) has referred an enforcement action to the Illinois Attorney General's Office against Will County Metropolitan Exposition & Auditorium Authority, R. Berti Building Solutions, and Universal Asbestos Removal, Inc. following activities that caused, threatened, or allowed the discharge of asbestos fibers into the environment at the Rialto Square Theatre, located at 102 North Chicago Street, Joliet (Will County).





On July 24, 2024, Illinois EPA inspected the theatre in response to a complaint and identified three bags identified as containing regulated asbestos-containing material exceeding one cubic meter. The contents were dry, and the bags were unsealed. Illinois EPA inspectors also found that containment measures were insufficient and lacked critical barriers, resulting in potential contamination of all shared airspace. The theatre is a single building housing the performance and event space. While the building also has a bank, university offices, and theatre offices, these spaces are handled by a separate HVAC system and do not share airspace with the performance and event space. No workers were present during the inspection and no work was being done. As of July 29, 2024, the theatre had been secured, and all work had stopped.





The referral cites improper removal, handling, and disposal of asbestos-containing materials at the theatre so as to create circumstances of substantial danger to the environment or public health as well as violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act, Illinois Pollution Control Board regulations, and the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP). The referral asks the Illinois Attorney General's Office to represent the Illinois EPA and requests that the entities implement protective measures, including stopping all activities at the facility and prohibiting entry except for Illinois-licensed asbestos professionals and asbestos workers approved by the Illinois EPA to carry out abatement activities.