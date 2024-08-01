Submit Release
Designing 21st century courts with access to justice and user experience in mind

Safdie Rabines Architects aimed to create comfort in the harsh desert surroundings of El Centro, California with the design of the El Centro Courthouse, which opened in January 2024. The 48,000-square-foot facility consolidated operations from two separate buildings, including a historic 1923 courthouse. Similar to the Charles A. Pratt Justice Center, it features self-help resources, integrated audio-video technology, and separate transport options for in-custody defendants.

