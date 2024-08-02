Mello Completes Kickstarter Campaign, Raises Nearly $1 Million from Over 10,000 Backers

Mello: The World's Sleekest High-Performance Charger

Mello wraps up its Kickstarter campaign, raising nearly $1M from over 10,000 backers, and shifts focus to the manufacturing process to meet September shipping.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mello, the forward-thinking tech company renowned for its advanced charging solutions, has successfully concluded its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, amassing nearly $1 million from over 10,000 dedicated backers. This achievement positions Mello in the top 1% of all Kickstarter campaigns, reflecting substantial interest and support for the Mello Charger, a product poised to revolutionize device charging.

The Mello Charger is designed to be a versatile and efficient solution for modern users. Its compact design, multiple charging options, and compatibility with over 180 countries have garnered significant attention. The strong backing from supporters has affirmed Mello's vision and enabled the next critical phase: manufacturing.

With the Kickstarter campaign now complete, Mello is shifting its focus to the manufacturing process. The company has begun sourcing high-quality components to ensure each Mello Charger meets stringent standards. This step is essential to maintain the integrity and performance that backers expect.

Mello has also initiated the tooling process, a vital stage where specialized tools and molds are created to produce the charger parts. This ensures consistency and precision in each unit, aligning with Mello's commitment to delivering a reliable product.

Despite a slight time extension due to the demand and Kickstarter's late pledges, Mello remains committed to its original schedule. The manufacturing process is advancing as planned, and the team works diligently to ensure production begins on time. Mello is confident that the anticipated shipping date will be met in late September and will deliver the Mello Chargers to backers as promised.

The Mello team extends sincere thanks to all campaign backers. Their contributions have been instrumental in bringing the Mello Charger to life and establishing the company as a leader in innovative charging solutions.

"We are immensely grateful for the support from our backers," said Jorge Raziel, Co-Founder of Mello Power, Inc. "Raising nearly $1 million from over 10,000 backers demonstrates the strong demand for a versatile and sleek charging solution like the Mello Charger. We are excited to proceed with manufacturing and deliver a product that meets our backers' high expectations."

As the manufacturing process progresses, Mello is focused on ensuring every step is executed flawlessly. The company's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction remains steadfast, and they are eager to provide backers with their Mello Chargers.

Looking ahead, Mello is already exploring new opportunities for innovation and growth. The success of the Kickstarter campaign has laid a solid foundation for future endeavors, and the company is enthusiastic about what lies ahead.

Mello Power, Inc. is a tech company dedicated to creating innovative charging solutions for modern users. With a commitment to quality and efficiency, Mello aims to revolutionize how people power their devices.

