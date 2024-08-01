Answers to Questions for the Record Following a Hearing on Hospital and Physician Consolidation and Its Impact on the Federal Budget
On May 23, 2024, the House Committee on the Budget convened a hearing at which Chapin White, the Congressional Budget Office’s Director of Health Analysis, testified about how consolidation among hospitals and physicians affects the federal budget. After the hearing, Chairman Jodey Arrington and Representatives Drew Ferguson and Rudy Yakym submitted questions for the record. This document provides CBO’s answers.