Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2024

Second quarter of 2024 sales increased 11% Q/Q and increased 50% Y/Y SSD controller sales: 2Q of 2024 increased 0% to 5% Q/Q and increased 25% to 30% Y/Y eMMC+UFS controller sales: 2Q of 2024 increased 25% to 30% Q/Q and increased 190% to 195% Y/Y SSD solutions sales: 2Q of 2024 increased 20% to 25% Q/Q and decreased 5% to 10% Y/Y



Financial Highlights

2 Q 202 4 GAAP 2 Q 202 4 Non-GAAP • Net sales $210.7 million (+11% Q/Q, +50% Y/Y) $210.7 million (+11% Q/Q, +50% Y/Y) • Gross margin 45.9% 46.0% • Operating margin 14.6% 16.5% • Earnings per diluted ADS $0.91 $0.96



TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion,” the “Company” or “we”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the second quarter of 2024, net sales (GAAP) increased sequentially to $210.7 million from $189.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net income (GAAP) increased to $30.8 million, or $0.91 per diluted American Depositary Share of the Company (“ADS”) (GAAP), from net income (GAAP) of $16.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted ADS (GAAP), in the first quarter of 2024.

For the second quarter of 2024, net income (non-GAAP) increased to $32.5 million, or $0.96 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP), from net income (non-GAAP) of $21.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP), in the first quarter of 2024.

All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Second Quarter of 2024 Review

“Our business was strong in the second quarter of 2024, with revenue above the high-end of our guided range and gross margins at the high-end of expectations,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “Our SSD controller revenue increased for the fifth consecutive quarter and strength from our eMMC and UFS business accelerated as smartphone OEMs build in anticipation for a seasonally stronger second half and modest handset industry growth this year. The first half of the year was a strong start to 2024, and we remain confident that our increasing share with flash makers and expanding product portfolio will continue to grow our business and profitability throughout this year.”

Key Financial Results

(in millions, except percentages and per ADS amounts) GAAP Non-GAAP 2Q 2024

1Q 2024

2Q 2023

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

2Q 2023

Revenue $ 210.7 $ 189.3 $ 140.4 $ 210.7 $ 189.3 $ 140.4 Gross profit

Percent of revenue $96.8

45.9

% $85.1

45.0

% $56.4

40.2

% $96.8

46.0

% $85.2

45.0

% $59.7

42.5

% Operating expenses $ 66.0 $ 67.2 $ 54.6 $ 62.1 $ 62.5 $ 48.0 Operating income

Percent of revenue $30.7

14.6

% $18.0

9.5

% $1.8

1.3

% $34.7

16.5

% $22.6

12.0

% $11.7

8.3

% Earnings per diluted ADS $ 0.91 $ 0.48 $ 0.33 $ 0.96 $ 0.64 $ 0.38



Other Financial Information

(in millions) 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 2Q 2023 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments—end of period $ 343.6 $ 349.3 $ 305.0 Routine capital expenditures $ 6.3 $ 5.0 $ 4.3 Dividend payments $ 16.8 $ 16.8 --



During the second quarter of 2024, we had $10.4 million of capital expenditures, including $6.3 million for the routine purchase of testing equipment, software, design tools and other items, and $4.1 million for building construction in Hsinchu.



Business Outlook

“Our new programs with our flash maker customers are expected to further scale throughout this year as the move to increase outsourcing continues to build the foundation for the long-term revenue and profitability growth of our business,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “Our highly differentiated controller solutions for PCs and smartphones deliver high performance, higher density and lower cost solid state storage to enable cutting edge applications such as AI-at-the-edge. Despite the softness in the retail SSD market that is evident across the industry, we are confident that we can achieve our previous full-year outlook based on the ongoing strength of our growing NAND OEM business.”

For the third quarter of 2024, management expects:

($ in millions) GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP Revenue $205 to $216

-2.5% to +2.5% Q/Q

+19% to 25% Y/Y -- $205 to $216

-2.5% to +2.5% Q/Q

+19% to 25% Y/Y Gross margin 46.0% to 47.0% Approximately $0.1* 46.0% to 47.0% Operating margin 10.7% to 12.3% Approximately $6.4 to $7.4** 14.3% to 15.3%

* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.1 million of stock-based compensation.

** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $6.4 million to $7.4 million of stock-based compensation and dispute related expenses.

For the full year 2024, management expects:

($ in millions) GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP Revenue $800 to $830

+25% to 30% Y/Y -- $800 to $830

+25% to 30% Y/Y Gross margin 45.9% to 46.9% Approximately $0.6* 46.0% to 47.0% Operating margin 10.9% to 13.3% Approximately $29.0 to $31.0** 14.8% to 16.8%

* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.6 million of stock-based compensation and restructuring charge.

** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $29.0 million to $31.0 million of stock-based compensation, dispute related expenses, restructuring charge and loss from settlement of litigation.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited selected financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other items, including gross profit (non-GAAP), operating expenses (non-GAAP), operating income (non-GAAP), net income (non-GAAP), and earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results and because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with our forecasts, and for benchmarking our performance externally against our competitors. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude the items described below from our consideration of the target’s performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing the results from management’s perspective in addition to seeing our GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and perform related trend analysis;

a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business; and

an easier way to compare the Company’s operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of our competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into our non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in our reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation on its operating results.



Restructuring charges relate to the restructuring of our underperforming product lines, principally the write-down of NAND flash, embedded DRAM and SSD inventory valuation and severance payments.



M&A transaction expenses consist of legal, financial advisory and other fees related to the transaction.

Dispute related expenses consist of legal, consultant and other fees related to the dispute.

Loss from settlement of litigation relates to an expense accrued in connection with a settlement of a lawsuit.

Foreign exchange loss (gain) consists of translation gains and/or losses of non-US$ denominated current assets and current liabilities, as well as certain other balance sheet items which result from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US$ currencies against the US$. We do not use financial instruments to manage the impact on our operations from changes in foreign exchange rates, and because our operations are subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, we therefore exclude foreign exchange gains and losses when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.

Unrealized holding loss (gain) on investments relates to the net change in fair value of long-term investments.





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited) For Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, 2023 2024 2024 2023 2024 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net Sales 140,361 189,311 210,670 264,430 399,981 Cost of sales 83,938 104,191 113,893 155,704 218,084 Gross profit 56,423 85,120 96,777 108,726 181,897 Operating expenses Research & development 41,336 54,392 50,788 76,186 105,180 Sales & marketing 7,248 6,304 6,777 13,853 13,081 General & administrative 6,021 6,474 7,215 11,384 13,689 Loss from settlement of litigation - - 1,250 - 1,250 Operating income 1,818 17,950 30,747 7,303 48,697 Non-operating income (expense) Interest income, net 2,736 3,066 4,175 4,546 7,241 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 1,223 588 245 1,461 833 Unrealized holding gain(loss) on investments 6,135 (1,608 ) 1,855 10,881 247 Subtotal 10,094 2,046 6,275 16,888 8,321 Income before income tax 11,912 19,996 37,022 24,191 57,018 Income tax expense (benefit) 868 3,980 6,201 2,997 10,181 Net income 11,044 16,016 30,821 21,194 46,837 Earnings per basic ADS 0.33 0.48 0.92 0.64 1.39 Earnings per diluted ADS 0.33 0.48 0.91 0.63 1.39 Margin Analysis: Gross margin 40.2 % 45.0 % 45.9 % 41.1 % 45.5 % Operating margin 1.3 % 9.5 % 14.6 % 2.8 % 12.2 % Net margin 7.9 % 8.5 % 14.6 % 8.0 % 11.7 % Additional Data: Weighted avg. ADS equivalents 33,409 33,508 33,684 33,292 33,596 Diluted ADS equivalents 33,438 33,701 33,697 33,410 33,687







Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited) For Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, 2023 2024 2024 2023 2024 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Gross profit (GAAP) 56,423 85,120 96,777 108,726 181,897 Gross margin (GAAP) 40.2 % 45.0 % 45.9 % 41.1 % 45.5 % Stock-based compensation (A) 71 72 14 206 86 Restructuring charges 3,222 - 46 3,259 46 Gross profit (non-GAAP) 59,716 85,192 96,837 112,191 182,029 Gross margin (non-GAAP) 42.5 % 45.0 % 46.0 % 42.4 % 45.5 % Operating expenses (GAAP) 54,605 67,170 66,030 101,423 133,200 Stock-based compensation (A) (2,359 ) (3,093 ) (371 ) (7,709 ) (3,464 ) M&A transaction expenses (1,548 ) - - (2,185 ) - Dispute related expenses - (1,532 ) (2,277 ) - (3,809 ) Restructuring charges (2,664 ) - - (3,920 ) - Loss from settlement of litigation - - (1,250 ) - (1,250 ) Operating expenses (non-GAAP) 48,034 62,545 62,132 87,609 124,677 Operating profit (GAAP) 1,818 17,950 30,747 7,303 48,697 Operating margin (GAAP) 1.3 % 9.5 % 14.6 % 2.8 % 12.2 % Total adjustments to operating profit 9,864 4,697 3,958 17,279 8,655 Operating profit (non-GAAP) 11,682 22,647 34,705 24,582 57,352 Operating margin (non-GAAP) 8.3 % 12.0 % 16.5 % 9.3 % 14.3 % Non-operating income (expense) (GAAP) 10,094 2,046 6,275 16,888 8,321 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net (1,223 ) (588 ) (245 ) (1,461 ) (833 ) Unrealized holding loss (gain) on investments (6,135 ) 1,608 (1,855 ) (10,881 ) (247 ) Non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP) 2,736 3,066 4,175 4,546 7,241 Net income (GAAP) 11,044 16,016 30,821 21,194 46,837 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 2,506 5,717 1,858 4,937 7,575 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (965 ) (147 ) (218 ) (2,383 ) (365 ) Net income (non-GAAP) 12,585 21,586 32,461 23,748 54,047 Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP) $ 0.33 $ 0.48 $ 0.91 $ 0.63 $ 1.39 Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) $ 0.38 $ 0.64 $ 0.96 $ 0.71 $ 1.60 Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP) 33,438 33,701 33,697 33,410 33,687 Non-GAAP adjustments 115 26 18 141 23 Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) 33,553 33,727 33,715 33,551 33,710 (A) Excludes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of sales 71 72 14 206 86 Research & development 1,315 2,143 94 5,183 2,237 Sales & marketing 435 347 173 976 520 General & administrative 609 603 104 1,550 707







Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In thousands, unaudited) Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, 2023 2024 2024 ($) ($) ($) Cash and cash equivalents 249,830 294,814 289,175 Accounts receivable (net) 166,020 186,154 191,692 Inventories 250,524 253,316 240,811 Refundable deposits – current 49,480 49,610 51,036 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,916 17,944 31,460 Total current assets 731,770 801,838 804,174 Long-term investments 19,767 15,489 17,301 Property and equipment (net) 156,962 174,420 179,550 Other assets 38,077 32,529 29,121 Total assets 946,576 1,024,276 1,030,146 Accounts payable 12,529 64,810 36,411 Income tax payable 31,272 10,702 14,103 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 78,771 135,425 134,947 Total current liabilities 122,572 210,937 185,461 Other liabilities 64,562 59,883 60,182 Total liabilities 187,134 270,820 245,643 Shareholders’ equity 759,442 753,456 784,503 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity 946,576 1,024,276 1,030,146







Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited) For Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, 2023 2024 2024 2023 2024 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net income 11,044 16,016 30,821 21,194 46,837 Depreciation & amortization 5,381 5,608 5,802 10,989 11,411 Stock-based compensation 2,430 3,165 385 7,915 3,550 Investment losses (gain) & disposals (5,945 ) 1,608 (1,855 ) (10,691 ) (247 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 23,134 (18,586 ) (13,660 ) 13,609 (32,246 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 36,044 7,811 21,493 43,016 29,305 Purchase of property & equipment (10,085 ) (10,749 ) (10,427 ) (23,635 ) (21,176 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,085 ) (10,749 ) (10,427 ) (23,635 ) (21,176 ) Dividend payments (15 ) (16,808 ) (16,820 ) (15 ) (33,629 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15 ) (16,808 ) (16,820 ) (15 ) (33,629 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash 25,944 (19,746 ) (5,754 ) 19,366 (25,500 ) Effect of foreign exchange changes (1,273 ) 35 86 (1,450 ) 121 Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—beginning of period 280,300 368,990 349,279 287,055 368,990 Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—end of period 304,971 349,279 343,611 304,971 343,611



About Silicon Motion:



We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from one or more customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the impact of inflation on our business and customer’s businesses and any effect this has on economic activity in the markets in which we operate; the functionalities and performance of our information technology (“IT”) systems, which are subject to cybersecurity threats and which support our critical operational activities, and any breaches of our IT systems or those of our customers, suppliers, partners and providers of third-party licensed technology; the effects on our business and our customer’s business taking into account the ongoing U.S.-China tariffs and trade disputes; the uncertainties associated with any future global or regional pandemic; the continuing tensions between Taiwan and China including enhanced military activities; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; supply chain disruptions that have affected us and our industry as well as other industries on a global basis; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in the products we sell given the current raw material supply shortages being experienced in our industry; our customers’ sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2024. Other than as required under the securities laws, we do not intend, and do not undertake any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release.