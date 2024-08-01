Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,332 in the last 365 days.

The Tile Shop to Host Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) (the “Company”), a specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

The Company will host a conference call via webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The call will be hosted by Cabell Lolmaugh, Chief Executive Officer, Mark Davis, Chief Financial Officer, and Ken Cooper, Investor Relations.

A webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting the Company’s Investor Relations page at www.tileshop.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (888) 596-4144, or (646) 968-2525 for international participants, and referencing conference identification number 7601375. A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page at www.tileshop.com.

The Company intends to use its website, investors.tileshop.com, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the Company’s website under the heading News and Events. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portions of the Company’s website, in addition to following its press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About The Tile Shop

The Tile Shop (Nasdaq: TTSH) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 142 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and X, previously known as Twitter.

Investor Contact: Mark Davis
Email: investorrelations@tileshop.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

The Tile Shop to Host Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more