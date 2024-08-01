CEO and Founder Tasleem Waris Defies Odds to Launch Bubble and Bling Perfume, Jewellery and Skincare

Tasleem Waris launches her enterprise Bubble and Bling, surpassing personal and industry hurdles to provide a line of natural skincare, perfume and jewelry.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The appeal of any brand comes primarily from the product or service it offers. However, it is often the entrepreneurial pursuit taken to reach the end result, that encompasses the true value of any enterprise. As much can be said for Tasleem Waris’s journey to establishing Bubble and Bling, a collection of perfume, jewelry and skincare launching this year in Dubai, UAE.

Tasleem Waris, CEO and Founder of Bubble and Bling

Tasleem was born into a low-income family in West Bengal, India, describing her childhood as “like any other child in the slums of Kolkata.” From her earliest memories, she recalls sharing one bedroom with her extended family and being influenced by the cultural pressures of gender norms and social hierarchy. Yet, Tasleem had ambitions to see beyond her circumstances and big family responsibilities, embarking on a journey that would lead her to business ownership, self development and overseas travel.

Fascinated by the planes that would fly over her head as she played badminton on the streets, Tasleem aspired to become an air hostess as she grew older. Unfortunately, the financial constraints of her household did not allow her to pursue this career and she began working as a direct selling agent for a bank, whilst completing her formal education. Walking twenty minutes to reach her place of employment each day, Tasleem’s desire to contribute to her family’s financial situation drove her unwavering commitment to provide quality in all that she worked towards. Recognizing this work ethic, she was soon offered a role in one of her client’s hotels as a receptionist - where she excelled in networking and built meaningful relationships with management, colleagues and guests.

One guest in particular was a cabin crew member who informed her of mass recruitment initiatives publicized by multiple airlines through the local newspaper. Upon finding an advertisement for Air Sahara, Tasleem finally reached her childhood goal in becoming a hostess after traveling to Delhi and succeeding through the hiring process; she comments: “All I had was a dream in my heart and somehow, I knew I’d find a way. I remember my first flight, it still gives me goosebumps to this day. It was the culmination of a dream I held with me since my childhood.”

Unfortunately, at a layover in Bombay one evening, she was informed of the hospitalization of her father. Upon hearing the news, her dreams halted in their tracks to tend to her heavily-impacted family. Her mother was forced to sell heirloom jewelry to keep up with the rising medical costs but Tasleem’s hope was not lost, even as the doctors advised her to turn off her father’s ventilation machine. She recalls: “They told me there was a 1% chance of his survival but that was enough for me, and 20 years later my father is still with us.”

The determination and endless hope exhibited by Tasleem encompasses the entrepreneurial spirit that exists within her. She takes her experiences in life and uses them to guide her work; Bubble and Bling is borne from her personal journey and inspired by her mother’s loss of jewelry, her desire to make a difference and her unbeatable hope for other young women chasing their dreams. Bubble and Bling was created for “everyone who was faced with the worst of life, reminding us that there is always room for growth and we must always pull ourselves back up”

Today, Bubble and Bling offers natural skincare, perfume and 18 carat gold plated jewelry. She seeks to scale her business, and elevate it to the next level to ensure that her brand will surely be able to provide working opportunities for those experiencing similar hardships as she launches her brand globally. Through her brand, Tasleem wants to create a platform, especially for women, who are in need for that last ray of hope. Bubble and Bling is not just a business, it is an emotion and a victory of a dream which was seen years ago amidst all hardships. This is a true example of the saying that one should ‘never stop hoping’.







