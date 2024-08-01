Port of San Luis CBP Officers seize 80 pounds of methamphetamine

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Area Port of San Luis discovered over 80 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in an SUV attempting to enter the United States from Mexico.

On Wednesday July 24, at approximately 5:15 p.m., CBP officers encountered a 24-year-old woman driving an SUV applying for entry from Mexico at the San Luis I Port of Entry. The driver, a United States citizen, was referred for further examination by CBP officers.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers used non-intrusive technology to screen the SUV revealing anomalies throughout the vehicle. A canine unit also responded and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

CBP officers extracted 103 packages concealed within the quarter panels, doors, and roof of the vehicle. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as methamphetamine with a total weight of over 80 pounds and an estimated street value of $172,275.

“Fantastic job to our port personnel involved in this narcotic interception,” stated Chris Leon, Area Port Director for San Luis. “Our CBP officers remain vigilant and dedicated to protecting our nation and local community.”

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle. The woman was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

CBP's Office of Field Operations is the primary organization within Homeland Security tasked with an anti-terrorism mission at our nation’s ports. CBP officers screen all people, vehicles and goods entering the United States while facilitating the flow of legitimate trade and travel. Their mission also includes carrying out border-related duties, including narcotics interdiction, enforcing immigration and trade laws, and protecting the nation's food supply and agriculture industry from pests and diseases.