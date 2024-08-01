Submit Release
Defiance ETFs Announces Transition of QTUM and SIXG from NYSE Arca to Nasdaq

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs is pleased to announce that, effective on or about August 13, 2024, the Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSE Arca: QTUM) and the Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NYSE Arca: SIXG) will cease trading on the NYSE Arca and will commence trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

For more detailed information about these funds, including investment strategies and portfolio compositions, please visit Defiance ETFs.

The Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectuses contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read it carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectus can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling 833.333.9383.

The Defiance ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. and are not affiliated with the other entities mentioned in this communication.


Contact:
Defiance ETFs  
David Hanono
Email: info@defianceetfs.com  
Phone: +1 833.333.9383

