Trupanion to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

SEATTLE, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP) announced today that Margi Tooth, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Fawwad Qureshi, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.trupanion.com.

About Trupanion:

Trupanion is the leading provider of medical insurance for over 1,000,000 cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

