Oncocyte to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 8

Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corp. (Nasdaq: OCX), a diagnostics technology company, announced today that the company will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024, after U.S. market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and highlights.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing toll free 800-715-9871 for domestic callers. Once dialed in, ask to be joined to the Oncocyte Corporation call.

The live webcast of the call may be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.oncocyte.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 715-9871
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 307-1963
Conference ID: 4153469

Webcast
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/478523544

About Oncocyte
Oncocyte is a diagnostics technology company. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft™ is a clinical blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. GraftAssure™ is a research use only (RUO) blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. DetermaCNI™ is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information about Oncocyte, please visit https://oncocyte.com/. For more information about our products, please visit the following web pages:

VitaGraft Kidney™ - https://oncocyte.com/vitagraft-kidney/ 
VitaGraft Liver™ - https://oncocyte.com/vitagraft-liver/ 
GraftAssure™ - https://oncocyte.com/graftassure/ 
DetermaIO™ - https://oncocyte.com/determa-io/ 
DetermaCNI™ - https://oncocyte.com/determa-cni/

VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

Contact:
Jeff Ramson 
PCG Advisory 
(646) 863-6893 
jramson@pcgadvisory.com


Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


