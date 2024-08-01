Submit Release
Research Frontiers Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its second quarter of 2024. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

  Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
  Date/Time: Thursday, August 1, 2024, 4:30 PM ET
  Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785
  Replay: Available on Friday, August 2, 2024 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/
     

Key Comments:

1. Fee income during the second quarter of 2024 increased by over 165% from the same period last year, and increased by 56% from the first quarter of this year as a result of higher royalties from the automotive and aircraft markets. Revenues were up 69% in calendar year 2023 compared to 2022, and the second quarter of 2024 marked Research Frontiers’ sixth consecutive quarter of quarterly revenue growth from the same period in the prior year.
2. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains, architectural, information display and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market.
3. Total expenses during the second quarter of 2024 were approximately $105,000 lower than the same period last year, bringing the Company’s net loss for the second quarter to $94,000 ($0.00 per share).
4. At June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.9 million, and working capital of $2.8 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.
   

For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)		     December 31, 2023
(See Note 1)		  
Assets            
             
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,906,502     $ 2,475,958  
Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,253,450 in 2024 and 2023, respectively     1,078,500       1,003,404  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     204,682       96,784  
Total current assets     3,189,684       3,576,146  
                 
Fixed assets, net     26,801       39,598  
Operating lease ROU assets     107,229       178,715  
Deposits and other assets     56,066       56,066  
Total assets   $ 3,379,780     $ 3,850,525  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                
                 
Current liabilities:                
Current portion of operating lease liability   $ 163,825     $ 212,359  
Accounts payable     60,968       50,880  
Accrued expenses     40,212       14,192  
Deferred revenue     125,000       -  
Total current liabilities     390,005       277,431  
                 
Operating lease liability, net of current portion     -       55,363  
Total liabilities     390,005       332,794  
                 
Shareholders’ equity:                
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,517,787 in 2024 and 33,509,287 in 2023     3,352       3,351  
Additional paid-in capital     127,787,890       127,779,221  
Accumulated deficit     (124,801,467 )     (124,264,841 )
Total shareholders’ equity     2,989,775       3,517,731  
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 3,379,780     $ 3,850,525  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

    Six months ended June 30,     Three months ended June 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
                         
Fee income   $ 802,972     $ 433,215     $ 489,594     $ 185,040  
                                 
Operating expenses     1,110,285       1,152,493       476,898       564,694  
Research and development     278,571       294,832       128,830       145,610  
Total expenses     1,388,856       1,447,325       605,728       710,304  
                                 
Operating loss     (585,884 )     (1,014,110 )     (116,134 )     (525,264 )
                                 
Net investment income     49,258       57,822       22,112       31,614  
                                 
Net loss   $ (536,626 )   $ (956,288 )   $ (94,022 )   $ (493,650 )
                                 
Basic and diluted net loss per common share   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.00 )   $ (0.01 )
                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding     33,514,097       33,397,968       33,517,787       33,509,287  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
(Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024

    Common Stock     Additional              
    Shares     Amount     Paid-in
Capital		     Accumulated
Deficit		     Total  
                               
Balance, January 1, 2023     33,150,396     $ 3,315     $ 127,150,027     $ (122,356,477 )   $ 4,796,865  
                                         
Exercise of warrants     358,891       36       484,466       -       484,502  
Net loss     -       -       -       (956,288 )     (956,288 )
Balance, June 30, 2023     33,509,287     $ 3,351     $ 127,634,493     $ (123,312,765 )   $ 4,325,079  


    Common Stock     Additional              
    Shares     Amount     Paid-in
Capital		     Accumulated
Deficit		     Total  
                               
Balance, January 1, 2024     33,509,287     $ 3,351     $ 127,779,221     $ (124,264,841 )   $ 3,517,731  
                                         
Exercise of options     8,500       1       8,669       -       8,670  
Net loss     -       -       -       (536,626 )     (536,626 )
Balance, June 30, 2024     33,517,787     $ 3,352     $ 127,787,890     $ (124,801,467 )   $ 2,989,775  


For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024

    Common Stock     Additional              
    Shares     Amount     Paid-in
Capital		     Accumulated
Deficit		     Total  
                               
Balance, March 31, 2023     33,509,287     $ 3,351     $ 127,634,493     $ (122,819,115 )   $ 4,818,729  
                                         
Net loss     -       -       -       (493,650 )     (493,650 )
Balance, June 30, 2023     33,509,287     $ 3,351     $ 127,634,493     $ (123,312,765 )   $ 4,325,079  


    Common Stock     Additional              
    Shares     Amount     Paid-in
Capital		     Accumulated
Deficit		     Total  
                               
Balance, March 31, 2024     33,517,787     $ 3,352     $ 127,787,890     $ (124,707,445 )   $ 3,083,797  
                                         
Net loss     -       -       -       (94,022 )     (94,022 )
Balance, June 30, 2024     33,517,787     $ 3,352     $ 127,787,890     $ (124,801,467 )   $ 2,989,775  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

    For the six months ended June 30,  
    2024     2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (536,626 )   $ (956,288 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     12,951       13,661  
Realized gain on marketable securities     -       (26,375 )
ROU asset amortization     71,486       73,308  
Bad debt recovery     -       (5,000 )
Change in assets and liabilities:                
Royalty receivables     (75,096 )     (71,558 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (107,898 )     (130,791 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     36,108       (35,741 )
Deferred revenue     125,000       12,794  
Operating lease liability     (103,897 )     (96,925 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (577,972 )     (1,222,915 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of fixed assets     (154 )     (1,304 )
Purchases of marketable securities     -       (2,965,160 )
Sales of marketable securities     -       2,991,535  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (154 )     25,071  
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Net proceeds from exercise of options and warrants     8,670       484,502  
Net cash provided by financing activities     8,670       484,502  
                 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (569,456 )     (713,342 )
                 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     2,475,958       4,230,916  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 1,906,502     $ 3,517,574  

