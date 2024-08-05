Which One Has The Virus? Pure One Services CT At Your Service Mice Breed Quickly

A serious disease spread from wild rodents to humans has captivated the world's attention: hantavirus. With no vaccine or cure. CT company responds.

NIANTIC, CT, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world grapples with various zoonotic diseases, the spotlight has turned to hantavirus, a serious illness spread from wild rodents, particularly mice and rats, to humans.

With no vaccine or cure available, the importance of professional rodent cleanup has never been more critical.

Mathew Fleisher, owner of Pure One Services, is at the forefront of this battle, offering expert rodent cleanup services across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

Understanding the Threat

Rodents primarily spread hantaviruses and can lead to severe illnesses such as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) and hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS)

1. People are at risk of contracting hantavirus through direct contact with rodent urine, droppings, and saliva

2. Given the recent attention on zoonotic diseases like bird flu, the potential danger of hantavirus cannot be overstated.

No Cure, No Vaccine

Currently, there is no specific treatment for hantavirus infection. Patients require supportive care, including rest, hydration, and symptom management

3. This makes prevention and professional cleanup services essential in mitigating the risk of hantavirus transmission.



Matthew Fleisher: Your Local Expert

Mathew Fleisher and his team at Pure One Services CT are dedicated to providing comprehensive rodent cleanup solutions. With extensive experience in handling rodent infestations, hoarding situations, and disaster cleanups, Pure One Services CT ensures that homes and businesses are safe and free from the dangers posed by rodent-borne diseases.

“Our mission is to protect our community by offering top-notch rodent cleanup services,” says Matthew Fleisher. “We understand the serious health risks associated with hantavirus and are committed to providing thorough and effective cleanup to prevent its spread.”

Why Choose Pure One Services CT?

Expertise: Pure One Services CT specializes in rodent cleanup, utilizing advanced techniques and equipment to ensure complete decontamination.

Comprehensive Approach: From sealing entry points to decontaminating affected areas, Pure One Services CT offers a full-scale solution to rodent infestations.

Local Knowledge: Serving Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, Pure One Services CT understands the regional challenges and rodent behaviors unique to the area.

Empathy and Professionalism: The team approaches every job with sensitivity and professionalism, especially in delicate situations like hoarding.

Action

Residents and business owners in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island are urged to contact Matthew Fleisher for professional rodent cleanup. Visit https://pureoneservicesct.com/ for more information or to schedule a consultation.

About Pure One Services CT

Pure One Services CT, owned by Matthew Fleisher, is a leading environmental and disaster cleanup company specializing in rodent cleanup, hoarding cleanup, and disaster recovery services. With a commitment to safety and excellence, Pure One Services CT is dedicated to protecting the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

