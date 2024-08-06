The Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin Sponsors La Posada Home’s Trip to Lost Kingdom Water Park

The Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin PLLC Logo Michael J. Gopin and Monica Barrera (Executive Director La Posada Home)

The Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin sponsored La Posada Home's trip to the Lost Kingdom Water Park, showing community support and encouraging contributions.

Our firm is committed to making a positive impact, and we encourage others to join us in supporting La Posada Home’s vital mission.” — Michael Gopin

EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin continue their tradition of community support by sponsoring a special trip for the families of La Posada Home to the Lost Kingdom Water Park in El Paso. This generous gesture is part of the ongoing "Giving With Gopin" initiative, highlighting the firm’s dedication to giving back to the community.

La Posada Home, founded in 1986, provides crucial services to homeless women with children who are survivors of domestic violence. These services include case management, free daycare, job search assistance, new home supplies, tutoring, life skills classes, counseling, and transportation. The organization’s mission is to help these families achieve self-sufficiency and independence.

The day at Lost Kingdom Water Park was filled with fun and laughter, providing a much-needed break for the families from their daily challenges. The sponsorship by The Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin ensured that the children and their mothers could enjoy the water park’s attractions and create lasting memories in a safe and supportive environment.

Monica Barrera expressed her gratitude for the continuous support from The Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin. "We are honored to support La Posada Home and their incredible work in the community. This trip is a small way to bring joy and a sense of normalcy to these families who have endured so much," said Michael Gopin. "Our firm is committed to making a positive impact, and we encourage others to join us in supporting La Posada Home’s vital mission."

The Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin have a long history of community involvement, consistently supporting various local initiatives and charities. Their commitment to helping those in need is evident through their "Giving With Gopin" program, which has positively impacted countless lives in El Paso and beyond.

About the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC

For more than 50+ years of combined experience, the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC have been dedicated to providing legal representation to those who have been injured due to the negligence of others. With a focus on personal injury, including auto accidents, workplace injuries, and wrongful death cases, the firm prides itself on advocating vigorously for the compensation its clients deserve.

