SOUTH CHINA SEA — The U.S. Navy and Armed Forces of the Philippines conducted a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the South China Sea, upholding freedom of navigation and overflight, reaffirming the two nations’ commitment to bolstering regional security and stability, July 31.
USS Mobile conducts Maritime Cooperative Activity with BRP Ramon Alcaraz
