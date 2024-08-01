Submit Release
USS Mobile conducts Maritime Cooperative Activity with BRP Ramon Alcaraz

SOUTH CHINA SEA — The U.S. Navy and Armed Forces of the Philippines conducted a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the South China Sea, upholding freedom of navigation and overflight, reaffirming the two nations’ commitment to bolstering regional security and stability, July 31.


SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 31, 2024) – Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) conducts a Maritime Cooperative Activity with Philippine Navy’s Gregorio del Pilar-class patrol ship, BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS 16), in the South China Sea, July 31, 2024. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewman Tactical Helicopter 2nd Class Diego Chavez)

