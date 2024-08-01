Themes, Resources and Events to Celebrate National Breastfeeding Month
World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) was created in 1992 by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) and is celebrated annually from Aug. 1 to 7. Since 2016, WBW has been aligned with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In 2018, a World Health Assembly resolution endorsed WBW as an important breastfeeding promotion strategy.
National Breastfeeding Month Weekly Observances and Themes:
Breastfeeding Resources
Community Events Across NC to Attend
Aug. 1 from noon to 1 p.m.
Virtual NCBC Quarterly Meeting
Zoom Link
Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Latch AVL: A celebration of World Breastfeeding Week for expectant parents, families with young children and community members
Location: Rabbit Rabbit, 75 Coxe Ave., Asheville
Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center Baby Fair: Our hospital will be holding a Baby Fair where we will have over 20 educational topics for families in our community on baby care. We centered the event around World Breastfeeding Week to help raise awareness around breastfeeding. Breastfeeding, managing milk supply and milk donation will be some of the topics that day.
Location: Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City, NC
Aug. 5 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Mommy and Me Postpartum and Breastfeeding Support Group. Every Monday, The Women’s & Children’s Pavilion at CarolinaEast will provide an open, judgment-free, supportive forum to talk about the joys and challenges of motherhood and breastfeeding while promoting connection with other mothers. Light refreshments will be served. Please email Donna Stortz at dstortz@carolinaeasthealth.com or call 252-634-6874 to let us know that you are coming, if you have any further questions or need additional breastfeeding resources. Parking is available at the Cancer Center with overflow parking available at the old DMV site.
Location: Cancer Center Community Education Room, The Women’s & Children’s Pavilion at CarolinaEast
Aug. 5 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
WakeMed Breastfeeding Support Group: This group meets every Monday. These free support groups are staffed by certified lactation counselors and consultants and are designed for moms and breastfeeding (or breast milk feeding) babies from birth through the first year of life. We offer an opportunity to weigh and feed your baby, along with an open, supportive forum to talk about the challenges and joys of breastfeeding. We know getting out of the house can be hard for new moms, so please feel free to come as you are and it is okay to arrive late. Due to physical distancing and space, we now require a pre-registration along with a waitlist.
Location: WakeMed Corporate Center at Highwoods.
Register here.
Aug. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to noon
UNC Health Johnston - Breastfeeding Support Group: Exchange advice and encouragement with fellow nursing mothers during our free breastfeeding support group.
Location: Johnston Medical Mall - Classroom 1404A, 514 N. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield, NC 27577
Registration not required.
Aug. 6 at 11 a.m.
Navigating Pregnancy and & Nursing as a Working Mother in the Southeast (Virtual Webinar). North Carolina Breastfeeding Resources Panel: Join the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for a virtual webinar where panelists from each state will join us to help make sure you have all the resources you need, from childbirth and lactation to nutrition and support groups.
Register here.
Aug. 6 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Equity in Infant Feeding and Family Health: Bridging Gaps from Birth to Breast: Special Edition Live Webinar: "Bridging Gaps from Birth to Breast: Special Edition" is an engaging and vital session for healthcare providers to enhance their understanding and practices in lactation support across diverse populations. This session will focus on interdisciplinary collaboration, presenting innovative approaches and practical solutions to bridge gaps in care from birth to breastfeeding. Through panel discussions and interactive dialogue with experts, participants will explore the challenges and triumphs in providing equitable lactation support, particularly in underserved communities.
Register here.
Aug. 7 at 9:30 a.m.
Walk and Talks: Every Wednesday morning at 9:30, Breastfeed Durham will be meeting at various parks around Durham for our walk and talks. These events provide an opportunity for parents to connect, share experiences and receive support.
Location: Solite Park, 4704 Fayetteville Rd, Durham, NC 27713
Aug. 7 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
WakeMed Breastfeeding Support Group: This group meets every Wednesday. These free support groups are staffed by certified lactation counselors and consultants and are designed for moms and breastfeeding (or breast milk feeding) babies from birth through the first year of life. We offer an opportunity to weigh and feed your baby, along with an open, supportive forum to talk about the challenges and joys of breastfeeding. We know getting out of the house can be hard for new moms, so please feel free to come as you are and it is okay to arrive late. Due to physical distancing and space, we now require a pre-registration along with a waitlist.
Location: WakeMed Apex Healthplex
Register here.
Aug. 8 and 9
Uplifting Black and Brown Lactation Success Conference
Join Piedmont AHEC on Aug. 8 and 9 for the Uplifting Black and Brown Lactation Success 2024 Conference in Greensboro.
Location: NCA&T University Farm Pavilion, 3020 McConnell Rd, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401
Register here.
Aug. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
2024 Breastfeeding Symposium: Exclusive pumping is breastfeeding. This under-recognized type of breastfeeding requires additional support to be successful. The 2024 Breastfeeding Symposium will provide current information and evidence-based practice recommendations to support mothers in meeting their pumping goals. Presenters will focus on best practices and current research. Faculty will provide hands-on experience with various equipment and products to facilitate a discussion about options available to mothers who choose to exclusively pump.
Location: Eastern AHEC, Greenville, NC|
Register here.
Aug. 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Virtual Chocolate Milk Café Meeting: Chocolate Milk Café provides a free peer-led support group for families of the African Diaspora on their lactating journey to provide their children with human milk. Our virtual meetings are monthly and intend to provide a sacred space for the families within our community.
Register here.
Aug. 14 at 9:30 a.m.
Walk and Talks: Every Wednesday morning at 9:30, Breastfeed Durham will be meeting at various parks around Durham for our walk and talks. These events provide an opportunity for parents to connect, share experiences and receive support.
Location: Hillside Park, 1301 S. Roxboro St., Durham, NC
Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.
City of Durham Breastfeeding Family Friendly Community proclamation will be shared during the Durham City Council Meeting.
Location: 101 City Hall Plaza, First Floor Council Chambers
Aug. 21 at 9:30 a.m.
Walk and Talks: Every Wednesday morning at 9:30, Breastfeed Durham will be meeting at various parks around Durham for our walk and talks. These events provide an opportunity for parents to connect, share experiences and receive support.
Location: Merrick-Moore Park (Hoover Road Park), 632 N Hoover Rd, Durham, NC 27703
Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Breastfeeding Week Celebration with MAAME: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., we will celebrate Breastfeeding Week in partnership with MAAME.
Location: 1208 Fayetteville St., Durham, NC, 27707
Aug. 24 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Queen City Cocoa B.E.A.N.S. 9th Annual Beans Bash. Queen City Cocoa B.E.A.N.S. (Birth and Breastfeeding Education, Advocacy, Normalcy and Support) is a non-profit organization founded in 2013. We assist new and expectant families of color in improving their overall quality of health and in achieving a more balanced lifestyle through nutrition counseling, lactation consulting, doula and birth services, education and support. Our ninth Annual Beans Bash and Community Baby Shower will take place on Aug. 24.
Location: 5500 Executive Center Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Register here.
Aug. 28 at 9:30 a.m.
Walk and Talks: Every Wednesday morning at 9:30, Breastfeed Durham will be meeting at various parks around Durham for our walk and talks. These events provide an opportunity for parents to connect, share experiences and receive support.
Location: Twin Lakes Park, 439 Chandler Rd, Durham, NC 27703
Aug. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Perinatal Health Equity Collective
Location: (Hybrid Meeting) 133 E Davis St, Burlington, NC 27215, or Zoom