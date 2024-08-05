Discover the World of John Sant'Ambrogio: Renowned Cellist and Author

Women Rising on Amazon The Author, John Sant'Ambrogio

Renowned cellist and author John Sant'Ambrogio relaunches his website and promotes his compelling new science fiction novel, "Women Rising."

USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated cellist John Sant'Ambrogio, known for his illustrious career spanning over five decades, is excited to announce the relaunch of his official website, alongside the promotion of his literary work, Women Rising. He also has a recent book called Are You Kidding.

Sant'Ambrogio, a former member of the prestigious Boston Symphony Orchestra, draws on his life experiences to craft a narrative that talks about the complexities of human relationships amidst societal upheaval. Besides being a storyteller, he was also the principal cellist in the Casals Festival for two years. He has been playing the cello for more than 50 years, over 30 of which were spent as principal cellist in the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra. He’s performed in over 10,000 concerts with prominent orchestras and published three books, ranging from humorous personal stories to dramatic fiction.

A World Reshaped: "Women Rising"

This science fiction novel explores a world altered when a mysterious event affects, at first, women only. The world was turned upside down by a mysterious meteor-like sphere that causes women to grow over two feet taller and gain extraordinary strength in a short period. This transformation leads to societal upheaval, as two neighboring families navigate the challenges and opportunities brought about by this new reality.

The novel combines comedy and tragedy, presenting a unique organization, Men, Women Together (MWT), that strives to help humanity adapt to these changes. However, their efforts are met with resistance from TG (Tough Guys) and the underworld, who are determined to preserve the status quo. This battle of ideologies sets the stage for a compelling tale of hope and the fight for a better future, and holding a special dedication to women. As The Moving Words Review states, “The brilliance of Women Rising lies in its ability to use a fantastical scenario to mirror real societal issues.”

When asked what influenced him to write the book, Sant'Ambrogio said, “I’ve always¬ had great respect for women and what they did for me. I saw what great work my dear mother and two daughters accomplished going against tough resistance! When I got into the Boston Symphony, there were only three women in the orchestra and they didn’t have a dressing room. One had to change (her) clothes in (her) harp case.”

Visit the New Website

John Sant'Ambrogio’s relaunched website, www.johnsantambrogio.com, serves as a comprehensive resource for fans and newcomers alike. Visitors can explore the author’s background, learn about his storied career, and gain insights into his philosophy. The author shares, “What is hopeful about our universe is that many of us do change our minds about things. We have a spiritual gift that helps us open up. One of the things that I want to get across in the book is to open up our minds.”

The website also features detailed information about his books Women Rising, Are you Kidding?, The Day I Almost Destroyed the Boston Symphony, including reviews, and purchasing options.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Email: jsant@zirkel.us

Phone: (970) 879-9381

Women Rising Trailer