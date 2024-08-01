July 4 impaired driving enforcement operation yields 3 DUI arrests, 99 speeding citations

A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation during the July 4 holiday weekend resulted in 330 traffic stops, three arrests of impaired drivers, and 99 speeding citations.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force prioritizes impaired driving, however, officers, deputies and troopers issued 39 citations for other offenses and made 23 other arrests, including one for possession of a controlled substance, during the July 4-7 operation.



The task force issued 182 warnings during the four-day operation and issued seven seat belt citations. No impaired driving fatalities were reported during the operation.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force has arrested 23 impaired drivers and made 1,517 traffic stops during six enforcement operations in 2024.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.



The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving: