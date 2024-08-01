Shapiro Administration Invests Nearly $3 Million to Bring Adare Pharma Solutions’ Headquarters to Pennsylvania, Creating 115 New, Well-Paying Jobs in Philadelphia

The life sciences company is investing at least $16.8 million to relocate its headquarters to PA from New Jersey and upgrade its two current Philadelphia facilities, building on Pennsylvania’s reputation as a life sciences leader.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth is investing nearly $3 million in Adare Pharma Solutions to support the life sciences company’s growth and headquarters relocation to Pennsylvania from New Jersey. Within three years, Adare’s $16.8 million expansion will create at least 115 new, well-paying jobs and retain 200 existing Pennsylvania jobs.

Adare received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $2.4 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan, a $460,000 Pennsylvania First grant, and a $100,000 workforce development grant to train workers.

“I’m competitive as hell and I believe Pennsylvania is the best state in the nation for companies who want to innovate, grow, and succeed so I’m thrilled that Adare has chosen Pennsylvania over other states for its headquarters and continued growth,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Pennsylvania is a leader in biotech and life sciences – with a talented workforce, access to key markets, and significant laboratory infrastructure – and Adare’s growth here will build on that legacy while creating more opportunity for Pennsylvanians. Pennsylvania is open for business, and I look forward to welcoming more companies to our Commonwealth in the near future.”

“Life Sciences is one of the five key sectors in our Economic Development Strategy, and we’re committed to making sure the industry continues to grow and thrive in the Commonwealth,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Today’s announcement is a great example of this growth, and we’re thrilled to support Adare as yet another industry leader establishes their headquarters in Pennsylvania.”

Adare is expanding its two Philadelphia manufacturing and packaging facilities ― a 175,000-square-foot facility at 7722 Dungan Road and a 128,000-square-foot facility at 1100 Orthodox Street. The company’s headquarters is being relocated from New Jersey to the Dungan Road location.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the Governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“We are thrilled to announce the relocation of Adare’s global headquarters to Philadelphia,” said Tom Sellig, CEO, Adare Pharma Solutions. “This decision showcases the efforts of both Pennsylvania and Philadelphia in becoming an important life sciences hub for companies like Adare. It is crucial for us to have access to a highly skilled talent pool and key markets, and the Philadelphia area provides exactly what we need.”

The global technology-driven contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) provides end-to-end integrated services, with expertise focusing on oral dosage forms for the pharmaceutical industry. The company has seven facilities in the U.S. and Europe and has developed and manufactured more than 65 products sold by customers worldwide.

“We are proud that Adare Pharma Solutions is expanding its two manufacturing and packaging facilities into Philadelphia headquarters,” said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. “This expansion project confirms Philadelphia is a globally recognized innovative hub for life sciences and biotechnology companies. Adare Pharma Solutions is a major asset for not only our city but the Greater Philadelphia region as well.”

Since day one, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been working aggressively to make Pennsylvania a leader in innovation and economic development and create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians. The Governor’s ten-year Economic Development Strategy, announced earlier this year, will capitalize on the Commonwealth’s strengths and reignite our economy.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured and announced nearly $2 billion in private sector investments through the Governor’s Action Team and PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) investments.

The 2024-25 bipartisan budget delivers on the Governor’s key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically, and includes:

$500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program;

for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program; $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth;

for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth; $20 million in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania; and

in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania; and $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania.

