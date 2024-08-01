Thomasville, Ga., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flowers Foods to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) will report its second quarter 2024 financial results on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern. The company will host a live question and answer webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern the same day. A link to the webcast, press release, pre-recorded remarks by management with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be posted at investors.flowersfoods.com. A replay will be available at the same link following the event.

Investor Contact: InvestorRelations@flocorp.com