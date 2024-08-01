Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis and Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 6.30 Bn by 2032

The global cervical spondylosis diagnosis and treatment market size is calculated at USD 3.26 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 6.30 billion by 2032, growing at a solid CAGR of 6.7% between 2023 and 2032.

Ottawa, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cervical spondylosis diagnosis and treatment market size is predicted to increase from USD 3.09 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 6.30 billion by 2032, according to a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.



Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis & Treatment Market at a Glance

Cervical spondylosis is a disk degenerative disorder causing wear and tear, mostly affecting the geriatric population. The term “cervical” describes the seven stacked bones (vertebrae) of the neck. Cervical spondylosis is characterized by the deterioration and drying out of the disks, which results in the collapse and settling of the disk space and loss of height.

The patients experience pain and stiffness in the neck, restricting movement. Some may also experience headaches, tingling, and numbing sensations. Since the condition affects the skeletal muscles and the nerves, the diagnosis of cervical spondylosis includes X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, myelograms, and electromyography. The treatment of this condition includes pain relievers and physical therapy. The rising geriatric population and the increasing incidences of cervical spondylosis drive market growth.

Top Companies in the Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis & Treatment Market

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bayer AG

Abbott

Ortho Bracing

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

B. Braun Medical

Aspen Medical Products, LLC



Rising Cases of Cervical Issues to Boost the Market’s Growth

Cervical spondylosis is a natural age-related disease mainly affecting people over 65 years of age. Nearly 95% of people over 65 years of age suffer from cervical spondylosis. The prevalence of cervical spondylosis is not limited to the senior population. According to a study, over 25% of people develop cervical spondylosis with less than 40 years of age and approximately 50% of people develop cervical spondylosis over 40 years of age.

Additionally, the rise in sedentary lifestyles, like sitting in the same posture for a long time and a lack of physical exercise, triggers cervical spondylosis. All these factors necessitate effective diagnosis and treatment and act as drivers for market growth.

Limited Medications as a Restraint for Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis & Treatment Market

Patients with cervical spondylosis are given NSAIDs like aspirin, ibuprofen, indomethacin, etc. for pain relief. Additionally, they can also be prescribed anti-inflammatory corticosteroids; muscle relaxants, which reduce muscle spasms; or antidepressants. All these medications are responsible for providing symptomatic relief. However, the treatment of the root cause of the disease is unavailable. This may limit the market’s growth potential.

Deep Learning as an Opportunity for Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis & Treatment Market

Recent advancements in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), especially in the areas of deep learning (DL) and machine learning (ML), have significantly advanced the field of computer-aided diagnosis (CAD) and other medical diagnosis. The ability of ML and DL to handle and evaluate large datasets enhances the functionality and applicability of diagnostic algorithms and can also find their application in cervical spondylosis. Convolutional neural networks (CNN), a type of DL, can be helpful in imaging recognition and classification.

In April 2024, researchers from Beijing developed a CNN model, ResNet-34, to detect cervical spondylosis using a cervical spine radiograph. The results proved a 21.4% increase in accuracy compared to the conventional diagnostic method.



Regional Insights

North America dominated the cervical spondylosis diagnosis & treatment market. The increasing incidence and prevalence rates of the disease, sedentary lifestyles, state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and advanced research and development are the major drivers of the cervical spondylosis market. According to the WHO, approximately 16-17% of the population in the US is over 65 years of age and is projected to further increase to 20-22% by 2050. These factors augment the market growth in the North American region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow faster during the forecast period. China’s healthcare system has improved significantly over the last two decades, with a high life expectancy and rising healthcare quality. According to a study, the prevalence of cervical spondylosis was found to be 13.76% among 3859 people aged 45-60 years. Also, the Japanese government’s emphasis on quality healthcare, especially for the elderly, can boost market potential. The advanced research and development facilities, due to increased collaboration and funding, significantly benefit the region. The trust and awareness in using traditional medicines increases the scope of market growth.

Major Breakthroughs in the Cervical Spondylosis Diagnosis & Treatment Market

In December 2021, researchers at the Mayo Clinic announced their plans to investigate a protein-based adjunct therapy for cervical spondylotic myelopathy. The study expands upon a genetic mutation known as the Val66Met polymorphism in the brain-derived neurotropic factor gene. It is being evaluated in animal models to see if the therapy enhances function following spinal decompression surgery.

In March 2024, researchers at Wangjing Hospital, Beijing, developed a robotic trainer to help young physicians learn the skills. The robot could train the physicians in rotation-traction manipulation techniques and also provide feedback on their performance.

Segmental Insights:

By Diagnosis

Neck X-rays dominated the cervical spondylosis diagnosis and treatment market. X-rays are the cheapest and most common tool for the indication of cervical spondylosis. An X-ray can reveal spinal abnormalities, such as bone spurs, which are indicative of cervical spondylosis.

A neck X-ray can also rule out less common but potentially more dangerous reasons for stiffness and pain in the neck, like tumors, cancer, infections, and fractures.

By Product Type

Medications dominated the cervical spondylosis diagnosis and treatment market with a 38% market share. Medications like NSAIDs are the common choice of treatment as they relieve both pain and inflammation.

The different drugs used for relieving pain include paracetamol, ibuprofen, naproxen, and aspirin. Other medications, like opioid pain relievers and muscle relaxants (cyclobenzaprine, carisoprodol), are used in cases of serious contraindications to NSAIDs.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies dominated the cervical spondylosis diagnosis and treatment market with a 40% market share. Hospitals provide appropriate diagnosis and treatment facilities tailored to the patient’s needs. Hospital pharmacies dispense medications on the advice of doctors or medical professionals, depending on the patient’s condition.

