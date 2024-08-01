Greystone Provides $74.6 Million in Fannie Mae DUS® Financing for Multifamily Property in Fort Worth, Texas

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $74,576,000 Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting & Servicing (DUS®) loan to refinance a 672-unit multifamily property in Burleson, Texas. The financing was originated by Avi Kozlowski, a Managing Director at Greystone.



Constructed in 2023, Shannon Creek Apartments in Johnson County is a garden-style community with 24 buildings featuring one- and two-bedroom units. Property amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, business center, game/media room, yoga room, resort-style swimming pool, barbeque area, dog park and care station, and sports courts. The $74.6 million non-recourse, fixed-rate financing is part of Fannie Mae’s Green Building Certification program and features a five-year term and 30-year amortization, with full-term interest-only payments.

“We leave no stone unturned when finding financing solutions that help our clients achieve their goals for their properties,” said Mr. Kozlowski. “We leverage our well-diversified lending platform and lean into our multifamily experience for every transaction, so every Greystone client can achieve exceptional outcomes.”

