New to The Street TV Announces Episode 582, Five Business Guest Interviews, Airs on Bloomberg TV as Sponsored Programming, Tonight, Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 9:30 PM PT

New to The Street's TV episode 582 will air the following five (5) business interviews:

1). Fashion Designers – Kiton's Antonio Paone, CEO.

2). Two-Wheel Electric Vehicle (EV) - Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited's (NASDAQ: ZAPP) ($ZAPP) Mark Kobal, Head of Investor Relations.

3). Water Company – OriginClear, Inc.'s (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) Riggs Eckelberry , CEO, Ken Berenger , Executive Vice-President, and Kevin Harrington, Businessman and Panel Member of "Shark Tank" TV show.

4). Sustainable Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – The Weekly Hack” segment with internet privacy expert Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) (Sekur®).

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio talks with Antonio Paone, the CEO at Kiton ("Company"), a fashion design and clothing manufacturer. Established in 1968, Kiton provides fashion products globally. With its unique fashion designs, the Company offers men's and women's clothing lines. Antonio talks about the Company's commitment to quality , paramount before any garment production. Kiton's has factories in Italy, and every step in creating a clothing line is in-house, from the quality of fabrics, designers, tailors, and sales/marketing. A new men's clothing product line is launching on October 22, 2024, at the Bergdorf Goodman retailer in New York City. Kiton is more than just fashion; it is wearable art. Antonio believes fashion is not just about esthetics or business operations but, more importantly, about fun. Even though it is a family business, the Company has a well-defined corporate structure that ensures operational success. Kiton is considering becoming a publicly traded entity and is looking into a possible IPO in the future. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Kiton - https://us.kiton.com/.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited's (NASDAQ: ZAPP) ($ZAPP) ("Zapp") Mark Kobal, Head of Investor Relations, is with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Zapp is on a mission to redefine the electric two-wheeler segment, and its i300 is an electrified urban two-wheeler capable of motorcycle performance levels that are easy to use and ride. Customers can personalize their i300 and order online with delivery to the home or office by "Zappers," who also provide onsite customer support. Mark discusses the vast global two-wheeler market, approximately $130 billion, primarily outside the US. The i300 incorporates the clean energy benefits of an electric vehicle and provides an affordable solution for personal mobility, including in places lacking sufficient public transportation infrastructure. While the use case for electric cars may require a network of charging stations, two-wheelers are better suited for electrification in urban settings, and the i300 comes with removable, portable batteries that can be charged from any standard wall socket. This avoids any need for dedicated charging infrastructure, and riders can easily incorporate this battery charging into their daily routine, just like laptops and other mobile devices. The technologically advanced i300 is an award-winning and patented design that people want to buy. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited - https://zappev.com/.

Riggs Eckelberry, CEO, and Ken Berenger, Executive Vice-President of OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) ("Company"), sits with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio. OriginClear, Inc. is a leading innovator in the water service industry, creating advanced solutions for treating and recycling waste and polluted water. The world is experiencing a water crisis; scarcity, climate changes, and population migrations limit access to clean water. OriginClear is creating revolutionary onsite water treatment and delivery systems for the industrial, commercial, and agricultural industries that are an immediate and cost-saving solution for water treatment. OCLN's Water On Demand™ business platform and the Company's decentralized approach as a "Water-as-a-Service" provider are unique in the marketplace. Kevin Harrington, one of the original "Shark Tank" hosts, joined the discussion remotely. Kevin recently joined the Company as a partner and is working with OCLN's management to bring global brand awareness to OriginClear's products and services. The Company offers investors a ground floor opportunity with an equity stake in OCLN through a crowdfunding investment vehicle. Kevin and Ken outline the importance of allowing the everyday investor the opportunities that come with becoming entry-stage shareholders. Every third Thursday, monthly, Riggs hosts the Company's podcast show: "The Legend of Water." Business leaders and other influential individuals, like Kevin, join Riggs and others from the Company to discuss water scarcity and pollution issues and the innovations to solve the global water crises. Viewers can go to www.oc.gold/ceo to register for the following upcoming live shows. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit OriginClear, Inc. - https://www.originclear.com/.

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) ("Company") Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder, is with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Talking about the Company from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, viewers get an insight into SGTM's environmentally sustainable solutions. Tony informs viewers about the Company's partnership with Jimmy Houston, founder of Jimmy Houston Outdoors, a TV Host, and a Social Media influencer, who has an extensive media and online network and is known for product and service endorsements. With millions of followers and a highly rated show on ESPN, Jimmy always promotes a sustainable agenda to protect fish and wildlife. SGTM and Jimmy will work together to promote SGTM's sustainable product lines and offer a platform for SGTM to launch new goods and services. SGTM creates, produces, and sells sustainable, chemical-free products by converting waste into high-value, nutrient-rich products. New products forthcoming will focus on the health and well-being of livestock and wildlife. Jimmy offers SGTM a platform to endorse current and future products. Tony informs viewers that the Company is producing a media program that will air on Bloomberg TV as a "Bloomberg Original" series. The show will focus on global problems, educating many on how sustainable solutions can restore and replenish the Earth. Influential leaders and businesspeople will be on the show, highlighting current global environmental concerns and the solutions available to make people, plants, and animals healthier; a healthy planet makes for healthy inhabitants. SGTM is soon rolling out some new product lines, becoming available at "Big Box" retailers. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company and its sustainable initiatives and products. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows: The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/.

New to The Street airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – The Weekly Hack" segment. Alain Ghiai, internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur®), talks with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry about a cybersecurity breach at the State of Florida Health Department. Hackers stole thousands of personal health records, COVID results, lab tests, and other sensitive health data. Unfortunately, the data is probably for sale on the "Dark Web," which can further compromise those individuals. Alain references that China most likely has health records of most US citizens from hack attacks on local, state, federal, and private health departments. Hackers can most likely get into these systems if an entity has old legacy systems lacking updates with more advanced modern cybersecurity features. One way to protect yourself from a possible hack is to have a secure private email system like SekurMail. The solution offers features such as SekurSend/SekurReply, giving end-users many communication options, time-out features, set read limits, and more. Recipients receive an invite from the Sekur subscribers, which opens an encrypted path protected from potential hackers. The whole email chain is on a closed-loop system operated by the Company's secure and privately owned servers in Switzerland. Combining SekurMail with the Company's SekurVPN service has end-users appearing in Switzerland, masking a subscriber's internet footprint. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an excellent strategy to help prevent hacking. IP addresses are private under Swiss privacy laws, and Switzerland has one of the world's most strict enforcement privacy laws. Alain reminds viewers that Sekur never sells data, mines data, asks for phone numbers, uses 3rd party providers, or tracks internet traffic. Sekur is offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, which gives a 15% discount on all Sekur subscription services and bundles that are good for five years. Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack" segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/, http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekur.com/en/vpn. Privacy has arrived!

About Kiton:

Kiton aims to spread elegance and style worldwide, and its mission is to be the brand of choice for sophisticated connoisseurs of all generations. Kiton means tailoring, tradition, and beauty. Kiton is people, quality, and love. For Kiton, gender equality is natural: we have always supported mothers and women because we believe women are a great opportunity for the Company's development and society. Kiton fashion creations move around the globe, bringing the priceless treasures of a wonderful place, the Company's greatest source of inspiration—unique pieces worn as a second skin - https://us.kiton.com/.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ: ZAPP) ($ZAPP):

Zapp EV (NASDAQ: ZAPP) ($ZAPP) and its operating subsidiaries are run by a team of experts from the mobility industry on a mission to redefine the electric two-wheeler segment. Zapp's debut product, the i300, is an urban electric high-performance two-wheeler capable of traditional motorcycle performance levels in a step-through format, combining ease of use with exhilaration and fun. The i300 is the first in a high-performance electric two-wheeler suite that Zapp plans to bring to market. Zapp will offer a high-quality direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). Customers ordering the i300 online will have their bikes conveniently delivered to their homes by authorized "Zappers," who will provide at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Zapp is a registered Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited trademark in the United Kingdom and other countries. For more information, visit www.zappev.com.

About OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN):

OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) provides a clean water solution beyond legacy government-controlled water systems. Once a government monopoly, there is a growing trend for businesses to treat and reuse sewage water privately. Local industries and communities are now treating-in-place, enabling large-scale recycling while also responding to water scarcity and climate change challenges. OriginClear's approach is simple: support that new trend and open the door to everyday investors. OriginClear's Water On Demand™, subsidiary combines project financing, a veteran engineering company, and downsized "pod" technology, all to serve the new breed of treat-in-place commercial water recycling and treatment systems. This entity has agreed to merge with a Nasdaq "blank check" company. OCLN has live monthly updates every third Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM):

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/, SGTM's YouTube Channel, Corporate Bloomberg TV commercial - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_0rLESvJJ0, corporate video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s and SGTM's Blogs - https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/sgtm-blog.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com, approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com; Twitter: @sekurprivate.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://newtothestreet.com/.

