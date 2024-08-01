Kevin Kroll joins RWE Clean Energy as new Chief Operating Officer

Austin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RWE, a leading global renewable energy company, has appointed Kevin Kroll to serve as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of its U.S. renewables business, RWE Clean Energy, LLC, starting August 1. Under the lead of Andrew Flanagan, CEO of RWE Clean Energy, Kroll will complete the Executive Leadership Team of the company which also includes Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ingmar Ritzenhofen and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Christoph Hunfeld.

Kroll joins RWE Clean Energy from McKinsey & Company where he worked as Partner and spent nearly a decade advising private and public sector clients in achieving their decarbonization and sustainability goals. Prior to joining McKinsey in 2017, Kroll spent 10 years in operational leadership roles focused on new nuclear construction across Asia and the US.

Andrew Flanagan, CEO of RWE Clean Energy: “With his extensive knowledge of the global energy sector and a career-long commitment to promoting decarbonized energy infrastructure, Kevin’s experience is an excellent addition to the RWE Clean Energy team. His expertise will largely contribute to efficiently managing our existing fleet and deliver consistently our ambitious growth targets in a value-accretive manner. I warmly welcome Kevin to our team and look forward to the impact he will make to our organization.”

In his role as COO, Kevin will be responsible for continuing growing the business and overseeing engineering, construction and operations across RWE’s growing fleet of renewable generation assets in North America that now exceeds 130 operating projects. His responsibilities in detail include Project Execution, Performance Management & Engineering, Asset Management, and Operations & Maintenance.

For more information, visit americas.rwe.com.

For further inquiries:

Patricia Kakridas

Sr. Manager, Media & Public Relations

Corporate Communications

RWE Clean Energy

M + 619-753-5206

E patricia.kakridas@rwe.com

RWE in the US

RWE is a top tier renewable energy company in the United States. With more than 15 years in the U.S. renewables business, the company has an outstanding track record in developing, constructing, and operating renewable energy facilities. The approximately 2,000-person RWE team in the U.S. is fully committed to forging ahead with the clean energy transition in North America. Together with our partners, we develop innovative solutions and drive technological progress for our customers to help re-shape the energy supply for future generations. RWE Clean Energy, a subsidiary of RWE AG, operates a renewable energy portfolio of 9.7 gigawatts (GW) installed capacity of onshore wind, solar and battery storage, making it the number three renewable energy company in the U.S. and the country’s third largest solar owner and operator, present in most U.S. states. RWE Offshore Wind Holdings, a subsidiary of RWE Offshore Wind, is also developing offshore wind on both the east and west coasts of the U.S., including the company’s first commercial-scale floating wind project. As part of the RWE Group’s Growing Green strategy to expand globally its green portfolio to more than 65 GW of installed capacity and to invest EUR 55 billion worldwide from 2024 to 2030, the company has earmarked about EUR 20 billion to significantly increase its operating asset base in the U.S. This is backed by a project pipeline of more than 36 GW in onshore wind, solar and battery storage and 6 GW of offshore wind, which provides for one of the largest development platforms in the U.S.

Attachment

Patricia Kakridas RWE 619-753-5206 patricia.kakridas@rwe.com