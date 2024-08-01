Questex Rebrands The Annual Hotel Conference to The Annual Hospitality Conference, Expands Event Scope to Include a Broader Spectrum of Hospitality

Unveils 2024 Conference Program Focused on Proven Paths and New Horizons

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces the rebranding of The Annual Hotel Conference to The Annual Hospitality Conference (AHC). The new brand reflects the focus on a broader spectrum of hospitality such as hotels, F&B, restaurants, pubs, co-living spaces, venues, and more. For the 21st year, the brightest of UK hospitality gather to learn, network and be inspired at the conference. The AHC takes place 30 September - 1 October 2024 at the Manchester Central Convention Complex, UK. Register here.



"This year marks a significant evolution for the AHC, as it transitions from the Annual Hotel Conference to the Annual Hospitality Conference following 20 successful years. While continuing to delight our loyal delegation, we recognise that even the most dedicated hotel owners, investors, developers, and asset managers are increasingly seeking opportunities and inspiration across the broader spectrum of hospitality. Consequently, we have decided to expand the scope of the event. Attendees can look forward to engaging with trailblazers and senior leaders from various subsectors, including hotels, restaurants, pubs, co-living spaces, venues, and more. We are excited to see the AHC inform, connect, and inspire a wider audience in 2024, and we eagerly anticipate the benefits this broader focus will bring to all stakeholders," said Joe Stather, VP/Market Leader, Hotel Group.

Proven Paths, New Horizons

Today, The AHC unveils the conference program. The theme for AHC 2024, Proven Paths, New Horizons, brings a fresh focus on renewed growth, offering enhanced opportunities across a broader spectrum of sectors including hotels, alternative living concepts, F&B, bars, pubs, restaurants, and much more. Confirmed speakers include:

Niall Kelly, Head of Development – EMEA, Aimbridge

Ina Plunien, Vice-President, Cedar Capital Partners

Tim Johnson, Chief Executive, City of Wolverhampton

Matt Townley, Group Operations Director, Dakota Hotels

Puneet Kanuga, Chief Investment Officer, EQ Hotels

Robert Shrimsley, Editorial Director and UK Political Commentator, Financial Times

Sacha Lord, Night-time Economy Advisor to the Mayor of Greater Manchester

Zain Kajani, Director, JMK Group

Tina Yu, Partner, KSL Capital Partners

Lori Hoinkes, CEO, Manchester Central Convention Centre

Sebastian Burnside, Chief Economist, NatWest Group

Jacob Rasin, Senior Vice-President, Pandox

Luke Johnson, Hospitality Entrepreneur, Investor, Former Chairman of Pizza Express , the Royal Society of Art & Channel 4

, the Chris Penny, Senior Vice-President, Starwood Capital

Kristian Smyth, Managing Director, Tristan Capital Partners

Steven Smit, Director of Investments and Asset Management, Vertiq Capital

Richard Parker, Mayor of West Midlands, West Midlands Combined Authority

Simon Ewins, Managing Director UK Hotels and Restaurants, Whitbread

Navigating Challenges and Embracing Growth

Despite ongoing inflationary challenges, the UK's hospitality sector is confidently recovering. Its proven fundamentals, fuelled by robust demand and the return of transactions as the debt market stabilises, demonstrate that the sector is on a strong path towards accelerated growth.

In an environment marked by political change, evolving regional dynamics, and diverse opportunities across the operational real estate sector, AHC 2024 advocates for new horizons of collaborative partnerships, proactive practices, and innovative approaches to deliver growth.

Comprehensive Agenda for Industry Leaders

Sunday, 29 September - The conference begins with an evening welcome reception powered by Hamilton Pyramid and early registrations and networking.

Monday, 30 September - The conference starts with a series of sessions on the Vision Stage, covering topics such as the impact of political transitions on UK business, economic outlook, and transforming macro-economic shifts into opportunities for the hospitality sector. Keynote speakers and panel discussions provides insights into data analytics, consumer trends, and capital strategies. The day concludes with networking opportunities and the AHC Evening reception will be held at the Lawn Club, and it’s powered by Peloton.

Tuesday, 1 October - The focus is four tracks: Asset Management, Development, Alternative Hospitality, and Investment & Finance. Each track features panels and discussions on strategies for enhancing productivity, sustainable innovations in construction, the evolution of serviced apartments, and private equity pursuits. The day will also include sessions on technology solutions, the UK debt market, and hospitality development trends. The event wraps up with a note from the charity sponsor, a keynote on transforming the UK's hospitality industry, and a closing lunch for networking.

Throughout the conference, attendees can expect to connect with 1,000+ delegates, 100+ speakers, and 60+ sponsors, making it a significant event for networking and gaining insights into the future of the UK hospitality market.

Charity Partner

The AHC is partnering with Cameron's Companions, a suicide prevention charity, who provides free, fast counselling or therapy for those suffering with suicidal thoughts minimising waiting lists and times for those in need.

"We at Cameron’s Companions are delighted at the opportunity to be the nominated charity for AHC 2024. It gives us the opportunity to raise the profile of our suicide prevention charity within the world of UK Hospitality. We are here to support anybody struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts," said Nick Smart, Vice President and Development, Hilton and Trustee of Cameron’s Companions.

About The Neil Bowler Hotel Bike Ride

The Neil Bowler Hotel bike ride takes place on 28 & 29 September from London to Manchester. It will be 220 miles/360km of challenging scenic British riding. Day 1 covers 125 miles/200km ending in Leicester and Day 2 covers 95 miles/160km ending in Manchester. Support will be provided throughout the ride including a fully directed and mapped route.

The cycle is named in memory of Neil Bowler, a dedicated husband, dad, and business partner who was a passionate cyclist and a keen supporter of the Great Hotel Bike Ride and passed from sudden cardiac arrest on day one of the charity bike ride in 2018. All funds raised will be donated to Cameron's Companions, which is a suicide prevention charity for men in England and Wales. Click here for additional details about the challenge.

