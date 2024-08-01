Food Lion Feeds: Doubling Meals and Impact to Address Childhood Hunger

Partnership with customers and suppliers provides more than 36 million meals*

SALISBURY, N.C., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with Food Lion customers and participating vendor partners, Food Lion Feeds helped provide more than 36 million meals* through its Summers Without Hunger initiative, doubling its efforts of more than 17.5 million meals in 2023. The annual campaign earned support from customers, stepping up as catalysts for change. By purchasing specially designed reusable bags for $3 at any Food Lion store, they joined the omnichannel retailer’s fight to address childhood food insecurity and increase access to nutritious food during the summer. Since the campaign began in 2019, customers have helped provide more than 97 million meals*. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.



“With more than 22 million children in the U.S. relying on school meals during the academic year, we are deeply grateful for partners like Food Lion and their communities, who help to provide nutritious food to children during the summer by supporting additional programming,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “By working together, we can support kids facing food insecurity and help to ensure they have the food they need to thrive.”

The campaign, which took place June 26 – July 23, benefited Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, and local partner food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Ten Food Lion suppliers generously matched the proceeds of all specially designed reusable bags purchased by customers: Campbell’s, Coca-Cola, Frito-Lay, Gatorade, General Mills, Kellanova, Kraft Heinz, Knorr, Pepsi Beverages and Triscuit, thus doubling the impact. As a result, every bag purchased helped provide the equivalent of 60 meals.

“Going to bed hungry during the summer months is a reality for far too many children in the towns and cities we serve,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “At Food Lion, we believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries. We are overwhelmed and grateful for the unwavering support of our valued customers and suppliers. Their support is crucial because each donation, no matter the amount, amplifies the impact of their contribution as we work together to catalyze change in addressing food insecurity.”

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped provide more than 1.2 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donating 1.5 billion meals** by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks. Through the Summers Without Hunger campaign, Food Lion and participating vendors guarantee a minimum donation of $200,000 (monetary equivalent of 2 million meals) from June 26 – July 23, 2024.

**Food Lion Feeds helps address food insecurity by providing product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; investing in capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates. These investments are converted to a meal equivalent based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

