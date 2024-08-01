Critter Stop Announces Launch of New Pest Control Division in Dallas-Fort Worth

Southlake, Texas, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Critter Stop, a leading home services company focused on providing pest control, wildlife removal, and energy efficiency services to residential and commercial customers in the Dallas – Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding areas, is thrilled to announce the launch of its pest control division that offers clients an expanded range of high-quality and effective services.

For six years, the DFW-based company has focused exclusively on providing wildlife removal and attic insulation services to homeowners in the metroplex. But now, months of preparation and new additions to the company’s roster, such as entomologist and pest control expert Jonathan Ferreira, have made it possible for Critter Stop to have more options through which they continue to fulfill their promise of a critter-free home.

“Our happy customers were a contributing factor,” expressed Critter Stop owner Chisam Reiter. “After having such a good experience working with us, many of them would request pest control services from us.” Because of this, in August 2023, Critter Stop got to work and started building a pest control division to expand its services beyond wildlife removal and attic insulation. In the months since, the company built this specialized division by investing in training, acquiring licenses, and creating standard operating procedures to ensure its offering met its high standards before rolling it out publicly.

“It’s not easy to start a pest control division,” said Jonathan Ferreira, Critter Stop’s pest control expert, “you need lots of training, licenses, time, and customers to train with,” he added. Ferreira then explained how the company carried out the different steps that are necessary for building a pest control division, the first of which is obtaining a license from the Texas Department of Agriculture: “We had to train our technicians to do pest control, there’s a lot to learn for Dallas-Fort Worth Pest Control; they had to take all the classroom training, they had to do all the field training,” he said.

Ferreira also created standard operating procedures to ensure that the quality of Critter Stop’s pest control services remains consistent: “It’s a very long document that is the instruction manual for the technicians, the office staff, the salespersons.” he said, and added: “This industry has so much to learn, so much data to know; it’s not as easy as ‘Hey, here’s the ant, go kill that ant,’ it’s ‘Here’s the ant, what kind of ant is it? Where’s it found? What time of the year is it? What’s the weather outside?’ So putting a document together to try and outline all of that, for all 85 general pests included in Dallas-Fort Worth Pest Control, is a big task.”

This document also prepares Critter Stop technicians for common questions they may encounter: “Every single question I’ve been asked about pest control over the last ten years, I’ve put into a Frequently Asked Questions document, ‘Is the product safe? Is it going to hurt my dog? Does it treat for this? Does it treat for that? Is it going to kill my grass?’ You know, thousands of questions that I’ve been asked over the years.” Ferreira said, adding that the document also covers giving Critter Stop customers fair prices.

Before the division was built, Critter Stop already offered mosquito control within its Dallas-Fort Worth Wildlife Removal service, as the company is one of the few vendors approved to install MistAway Mosquito Misting systems in North Texas. While the company continues to install MistAway, it can now offer customers a wider breadth of mosquito control options and provide pest control for ants, wasps, spiders, fleas, and termites.

With the division now launched, Critter Stop offers pest control services in Bedford, Carrollton, Colleyville, Coppell, Euless, Farmers Branch, Flower Mound, Grapevine, Hurst, Irving, Keller, North Richland Hills, Roanoke and Southlake. “We’ve started four months ago. I’m not doing the pest control services anymore. We have one technician now who does all the services, and our admin team is getting a lot better at answering questions and setting up services. I think we’re going in the right direction,” Ferreira said of the experience with the division so far.

Critter Stop invites residents in the Dallas – Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding areas seeking effective Wildlife Control & Pest Control services to contact its professional team today by phone or email for a free estimate.

About Critter Stop

Established in 2018, Critter Stop is a locally owned and operated family business that is committed to offering a responsive, high-touch customer service and providing customers across North Texas with permanent solutions to a wide variety of common insects, such as cockroaches, ants, wasps, and wildlife, including mice and rats, as well as the humane removal of squirrels, raccoons and opossums with additional physical fortification of entry points around a building and energy efficient attic insulation services that caters to all insulation brands and types.

More Information

To learn more about Critter Stop and the launch of its pest control division, please visit the website at https://critterstop.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/critter-stop-announces-launch-of-new-pest-control-division-in-dallas-fort-worth/

Critter Stop 1610 Hart St Ste 102 Southlake Texas 76092 United States (214) 561-2744 https://critterstop.com/