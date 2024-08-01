180 Degree Capital Corp. Notes Average Discount of Net Asset Value Per Share to Stock Price for Seventh Month of Initial Measurement Period of Its Discount Management Program

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (“180 Degree Capital”) (NASDAQ: TURN), noted today that the average discount between its estimated daily net asset value per share (“NAV”) and its daily closing stock price during July 2024 and year-to-date through the end of July 2024, were approximately 20% and 19%, respectively.1 This discount was approximately 24% on July 31, 2024.



As previously disclosed in a press release on November 13, 2023, 180 Degree Capital’s Board of Directors has set two measurement periods of 1) January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024, and 2) January 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025, in which it will evaluate the average discount between TURN’s estimated daily NAV and its closing stock price pursuant to a Discount Management Program. Should TURN’s common stock trade at an average daily discount to NAV of more than 12% during either of these measurement periods, 180 Degree Capital’s Board will consider all available options at the end of each measurement period including, but not limited to, a significant expansion of 180 Degree Capital’s current stock buyback program of up to $5 million, cash distributions reflecting a return of capital to shareholders, or a tender offer.

About 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what we believe are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds. Our goal is that the result of our constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn. Detailed information about 180 and its holdings can be found on its website at www.180degreecapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. Please see the Company's securities filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and other significant factors that could affect the Company's actual results. Except as otherwise required by Federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or uncertainties. The reference and link to the website www.180degreecapital.com has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release. 180 is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

1. Daily estimated NAVs used for the discount calculation outside of quarter-end dates are determined as prescribed in 180’s Valuation Procedures for Level 3 assets. Non-investment-related assets and liabilities used to determine estimated daily NAV are those reported as of the end of the prior quarter.